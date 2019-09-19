EARTH with John Holden Continues to Travel the World in New Episode

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTH with John Holden, a national television series focusing on humanity's ongoing quest to improve our planet and its inhabitants is back with a new episode this weekend. The show will take viewers to four locations across the United States. Tune in on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET on the Fox Business Network.

The episode will follow EARTH's host, Emmy award-winner John Holden, to Chestnut Hill, TN where we feature Bush Brothers & Company, an American classic and a 100% family owned brand leader in the canned bean industry. The brand is distributed in the US, Canada, Panama, the Caribbean and in Australia. Bush Brothers & Company's mission is to have a social, financial, and environmental responsibility that brings value to their customers while improving sustainability.

Holden heads to Michigan where Atlas Oil Company specializes in providing emergency fuel through generator assistance, fleet assurance and emergency response. Atlas Oil Company is on the leading edge of innovation in the oil and gas industry and brings unique services and digital solutions to customers.

Next, Ben Bridge Jeweler is known for beautiful diamonds, gemstones and watches, but they also take pride in their high ethical standards. Holden discovers how they go above and beyond in the sourcing and mining process for their proprietary diamond brand, Ikuma. Ben Bridge is mindful of the Diavik mine where they get their Ikuma diamonds that's just 140 miles south of the arctic circle located in Lac De Gras, Northwest Territory of Canada. The company is creating customers for life because of their quality diamonds and commitment to the environment.

AEG, located in Los Angeles, California, is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company delivering innovative experiences to their guests. Holden teaches us how AEG is focusing on global climate change and currently announced they are driving to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2050.

About EARTH with John Holden

EARTH, hosted by Emmy award winner and former NBC News correspondent John Holden, takes its audience around the globe providing an in-depth look at innovative solutions, ideas, and technologies designed to promote the health of our planet and its inhabitants. For more information or to view past segments, visit www.starmediatv.com.

StarMedia Productions Inc. (www.starmediatv.com) is a state-of-the-art multimedia company that excels in the creation, production and airing of national television shows. StarMedia Productions is at the forefront of the latest trends, technology and ideas that continue to shape the way information is presented to the public.

