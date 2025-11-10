EarthX Announces Featured Speakers for Earthx2026 Congress of Conferences

Ed Begley Jr., Mariel Hemingway, and Vicki Hollub among headline participants shaping the future of the planet

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthX has announced a distinguished lineup of featured speakers for its Earthx2026 Congress of Conferences, taking place April 20–22, 2026, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas.

This year's lineup includes an exceptional roster of leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across sectors:

EarthX offers a platform for the world's most inspiring environmental leaders

Ed Begley Jr. , Actor and Environmentalist

, Actor and Environmentalist Rachelle Carson Begley , Actor and Environmentalist

, Actor and Environmentalist Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet , Oceanographer

, Oceanographer Mariel Hemingway , Actor, Author, and Environmentalist

, Actor, Author, and Environmentalist Vicki Hollub , CEO, Occidental Petroleum

, CEO, Occidental Petroleum Commander G. Mark Miller , Co-Founder, GMSO

, Co-Founder, GMSO Margaret Trilli , CEO and Chief Investment Officer, ImpactAssets

, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, ImpactAssets Richard Wiese, President, The Explorers Club

For three days in Dallas, Earthx2026 will convene those who can change policy, fund innovation, and move markets, from corporate executives and government leaders to entrepreneurs and environmental advocates. Attendees will explore the latest in energy breakthroughs, conservation strategies, sustainable finance, and climate innovation, all aimed at shaping a more resilient and sustainable future.

Registration is now open at https://earthx.org/earthx2026/tickets/, with special Early Bird rates available for a limited time.

"I have visited the wonderful EarthX event in Dallas several times over the past 20 years and I always walk away impressed with the size and scope of this, the largest earth celebration anywhere," says Ed Begley. "But now, it is in a position to do much more. I've been asked to come on board and be part of the team that will help promote common sense ways to tackle air and water pollution, and of course, climate change in ways that make financial and environmental sense. Let's get to work! I'll see you in April!"

EarthX is made possible through the support of its sponsors, including Aethon, The Climate Restoration Alliance, Goe3.com, Hunt Consolidated, Inc., Montrose Environmental, Arcacontinental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Crow Holdings, Fieldstone Partners, INC Bank, Open Mind Project, Atmos Energy, Dallas Zoo, Hilton Anatole Dallas, Lockton, Stantec, Water for West Africa, City of Dallas, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hilton, MassChallenge, and Visit Dallas.

About EarthX

Founded in Dallas, EarthX is the world's largest green gathering, dedicated to environmental awareness, education, and collaborative action. Through its annual Expo, Congress of Conferences, and year-round initiatives, EarthX connects global leaders, innovators, and citizens committed to a sustainable future.

For more information, visit www.earthx.org.

