EarthX Launches Student Scholarship Program and New Journalism Collaboration Ahead of Earthx2026

The initiative reflects EarthX's mission to build pragmatic, bipartisan pathways to environmental progress—while equipping the next generation of leaders with access, education, and real-world experience at the intersection of sustainability, policy, finance, and storytelling.

Through the Earthx2026 Student Scholarship Program, currently enrolled undergraduate, graduate, and high school students are eligible to apply for free registration to the EarthX Congress of Conferences. Young professionals who have completed their education within the last two years may apply for a discounted registration, while teachers, professors, and academic leaders are eligible for a special educator rate.

"EarthX has always been about bringing a diversity of voices to the table," said Peter Simek, CEO of EarthX. "If we want durable environmental solutions, we have to invest early in the people who will shape the next generation of policy, capital, technology, and culture. This program is about access, exposure, and real opportunity."

Students attending Earthx2026 will have the opportunity to engage directly with global leaders in clean energy, conservation, finance, innovation, and media; participate in curated student networking and mentorship experiences; and explore career pathways across the environmental and sustainability ecosystem.

As part of the student initiative, EarthX also announced a new collaboration with Planet Forward, a nationally recognized environmental journalism program based at GWU's School of Media and Public Affairs. The partnership will provide students with opportunities to contribute original reporting and storytelling to EarthX's digital media platforms, amplifying youth voices on environmental solutions and innovation.

Founded in 2009, Planet Forward trains and supports emerging storytellers across disciplines, helping students translate environmental challenges into compelling, solutions-focused narratives for public audiences.

"This collaboration amplifies what Planet Forward does best, equipping students to turn complex environmental challenges into narratives that drive understanding and action. EarthX provides a powerful platform for these distinctive emerging voices to be heard," said Planet Forward Founding Director Frank Sesno.

Additional student-focused programming at Earthx2026—including curated networking, mentorship opportunities, and student-led sessions—will be announced in the coming months.

For more information about the Earthx2026 Student Scholarship Program and application details, visit earthx.org.

