EarthX Announces Global Initiatives for Earthx2026 in Celebration of Its 15th Anniversary

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthX, a leading international environmental nonprofit, announced major new programs and initiatives for Earthx2026 during its Half-Earth Day celebration on October 23rd, marking the organization's 15th anniversary.

Among the announcements:

(left to right): Ketan Patel, Founder & Chairman, Force for Good; Jon Miller, CEO, Integrated Media; Trammell S. Crow, Founder, EarthX

EarthX Institute — A new platform to unite science, business, government, and grassroots leaders in driving measurable climate and sustainability solutions. In its first year, the Institute will focus on advancing policy innovation in Texas's nuclear sector and developing models adaptable across the U.S.

— A new platform to unite science, business, government, and grassroots leaders in driving measurable climate and sustainability solutions. In its first year, the Institute will focus on and developing models adaptable across the U.S. E-Capital & Family Office Summit — Returning for its 10th year, this invitation-only event will expand its global impact, convening investors, innovators, and policymakers to accelerate climate tech and sustainability investments. The Summit has previously engaged 3,000 participants from 20+ countries , catalyzing an estimated $5 billion in follow-on funding.

— Returning for its 10th year, this invitation-only event will expand its global impact, convening investors, innovators, and policymakers to accelerate climate tech and sustainability investments. The Summit has previously engaged , catalyzing an estimated $5 billion in follow-on funding. Partner Conferences — Earthx2026 will broaden its "Congress of Conferences" model with new collaborations, including The Rotary Xperience, Asociación de Empresarios Mexicanos (AEM USA) Summit, Powering the New India Summit, Climate Restoration Summit, and The Roosevelt Initiative, focusing on global collaboration, innovation, and bipartisan policy solutions. Registration for Earthx2026 is now open at earthx.org/earthx2026/tickets.

EarthX also introduced the EarthxInstitute Founder's Circle, bringing together philanthropic leaders dedicated to shaping the Institute's long-term impact.

"For 15-years EarthX has created the rare forum where leaders in policy, business, science, and grassroots advocacy have found ways to work across ideological and industry silos to identify opportunities for innovation and impact," said Peter Simek, CEO of EarthX. "EarthX proves that, even at a time of polarization and division, it is still possible to find common ground around solutions that can ensure we pass down a healthy, flourishing planet to our children and all future generations."

About Half-Earth Day

The Half-Earth Day event took place at EarthX founder Trammell S. Crow's residence in Dallas, TX and brought together hundreds of partners, civic leaders, media and new faces to celebrate progress, announce major Earthx2026 initiatives and preview what's ahead for the organization's next major global convening.

About EarthX

International nonprofit EarthX has dedicated over 15 years to inspiring action toward a sustainable future. Ranked the #2 sustainability event in the U.S. by Sustainability Magazine, EarthX convenes global leaders across policy, business, science, and advocacy to drive solutions for a flourishing planet. For more information, visit www.earthx.org.

SOURCE EarthX