EarthX Celebrates Earth Week 2021 with Full Line-Up of Events

"We can have all the good ideas in the world, but we need to shepherd them and convene the right parties to help them come to fruition so we can take steps now for the betterment of our future," said Trammell S. Crow, Founder of EarthX.

Throughout the week, EarthxTV will premier shows such as Road to Glasgow, E4 Transforming Power, Defending Nature and El Futuro del Planeta, in addition to youth-focused shows. The premiere of El Futuro del Planeta will explore the connection between pandemics and animal health and will highlight the urgent and long-term measures necessary to prevent future outbreaks.

EarthX Board Chair Lynn McBee said, "Earthx2021 will bring together and celebrate the individuals, organizations and initiatives that are pushing environmentalism forward today, from conservationists to businesspeople, filmmakers to policymakers, decades-long experts to young activists shattering the status quo."

Talks & Conferences | EarthX's talks and conferences will take deep dives into key environmental topics, convening diverse voices to achieve consensus, innovation and collaboration. In the April 28-30 invitation-only E-Capital Summit, private capital investors, financiers, early stage and established companies, industry innovators, key local and national policymakers, incubators, accelerators and researchers come together with the purpose of forming partnerships that catalyze investment into environmental solutions.

EarthX's Health and Environment Panel, moderated by the global leader in large landscape conservation Harvey Locke, will explore how protecting nature can help us avoid future pandemics. Participating speakers include Dr. Rochelle Paula Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

Earth Week's Conservation Talks will touch on ocean conservation, conservation efforts on large ranches, the world's largest lion translocation: 24 Lions, U.S. conservation policy under the new administration and the Colorado Gray Wolf reintroduction debate. Speakers include Virgil Zetterlind, Director at ProtectedSeas; Sid Miller, Texas Agricultural Commissioner; Ivan Carter, African conservationist; and Senator Mike Phillips.

Film Festival | Films and emerging media will screen from April 16th through the 25th online and outdoors for the annual EarthxFilm Festival. The 33 features and short films each capture a unique view of environmental issues — touching on conservation, climate change and the heroes working to protect our planet. Winning films will be awarded a total of over $25,000 in prizes. Opening Night for EarthxFilm will be highlighted with a drive-in presentation of Sally Aitken's Sundance favorite Playing with Sharks, about the charismatic and groundbreaking diver Valerie Taylor.

This year, showings will take place online, on EarthxTV , as well as in-person. Those located in the Dallas, Texas, area are invited to attend retro-inspired drive-in screenings, as well as select socially-distanced outdoor showings. On Earth Day itself, April 22nd, the festival will be located in Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas. The event includes a screening of the world premiere virtual presentation of Clark Johnson's Percy Vs. Goliath, starring Christopher Walken, Adam Beach, Christina Ricci, and Zach Braff. The Executive Producer is NBA champion Dwight Howard.

Festival selections range from the whimsical to the daring, with films like Barriers to Bridges — exploring the ways in which local Alabama organizations are creating a more inclusive environmental movement for Black, Indigenous and People of Color — and Snowy, a short about animal happiness that follows a humble, four-inch-long pet turtle that has lived in a family basement for over 10 years.

Youth Programming | During Earth Week, young people can engage with new EarthxTV shows, special film showings and award ceremonies celebrating artist and filmmaking peers:

EarthxTV will air Planet911 Youth Reports — showcasing young planet heroes, environmental artists, climate activists, inventors and filmmakers with new premiers including Kids in Conservation , a new weekly conservation show filmed in South Africa with 9-year-old host, Brooke Carter .

— showcasing young planet heroes, environmental artists, climate activists, inventors and filmmakers with new premiers including , a new weekly conservation show filmed in with 9-year-old host, . EarthxFilm will screen Youth V. Gov, directed by Christi Cooper , a documentary that examines the role young activists are taking in the climate movement, particularly in bringing forth ground-breaking climate litigation such as Juliana vs. The United States . In a special conversation, Christi Cooper and two of the young voices from the film will speak with members of youth organizations such as Civics Unplugged.

directed by a documentary that examines the role young activists are taking in the climate movement, particularly in bringing forth ground-breaking climate litigation such as Juliana vs. . In a special conversation, and two of the young voices from the film will speak with members of youth organizations such as Civics Unplugged. Earth Week's installment of Filmmaker on Tour features This Land , a story about access to American public lands through a lens of inclusion and empowerment. The screening will be followed by a previously recorded Q&A with filmmaker Faith Briggs , who answers the questions of students from around the country.

features , a story about access to American public lands through a lens of inclusion and empowerment. The screening will be followed by a previously recorded Q&A with filmmaker , who answers the questions of students from around the country. The winners of the "No Time to Waste" Eco-Art Competition will be announced on April 25 , with cash prizes up to $1500 .

will be announced on , with cash prizes up to . Finally, the Spring 2021 Planet911 Youth Film Challenge Award Ceremony will air on April 22nd . AY Young, UN Global Youth Leader, will serve as emcee, and filmmakers ages 10 to 22 will be celebrated for their work showcasing planet stewardship and environmental justice in a wake-up call for the world. EarthX, in partnership with Creative Visions and The Redford Center, will award a total of $7,500 .

Learn more about EarthX's Earth Week line-up at earthx.org .

ABOUT EarthX

EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental expo, conference, film festival, and virtual TV channel, and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 as Earth Day Dallas by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the April event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental leaders, and 750+ exhibitors. In 2020, the April virtual event drew over 570,000 live-stream views and reached 171 countries. EarthxTV , launched in Fall 2020 as a web-based live stream platform for balanced, inclusive environmental conversations, programs, emerging media & films. Visit www.EarthX.org or follow us @earthxorg on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

