EarthX Hosts Free Community Event: Recycling Day on November 16, 2024

Join Us to Learn, Engage, and Act on Recycling for a Sustainable Future! Recycling Day aims to inspire community-wide appreciation of the power of collaboration in advancing sustainable solutions.

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthX is excited to announce the inaugural Recycling Day, a free, fun-filled event for the whole family designed to inspire and educate the community on the power of recycling and environmental responsibility. Taking place on Saturday, November 16, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, this event offers an exciting opportunity to discover how recycling can transform our world and how each of us can contribute to a more sustainable future.

Held in celebration of America Recycles Day (11/15), Recycling Day, presented by Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages with support from the City of Dallas, aims to go beyond awareness and inspire tangible action. With activities and experiences tailored for students, educators, and community members, the day promises both learning and entertainment.

Event Highlights Include:

Interactive Recycling Demonstrations: Hands-on sessions that showcase the importance and impact of recycling, inviting attendees to engage directly with the recycling process with support from Junk Luggers.





E-Recycling Waste Collection: Safely recycle electronic waste with a convenient drop-off location.





Educational Activations: Unique activations to deepen understanding of sustainability in fun, memorable ways.





Unique activations to deepen understanding of sustainability in fun, memorable ways. Family-Friendly Fun: Enjoy food trucks, music, games, and giveaways for an unforgettable day of community and environmental engagement including the Perot Museum's Tech Truck.

Why Recycling Day?

EarthX's Recycling Day serves as both a celebration and a call to action. By instilling a sense of environmental stewardship in our youth, we have the power to foster lasting positive changes in our community. Through engaging activities and community connections, students and attendees alike will:

Learn Valuable Lessons: Through interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities, participants will gain practical knowledge on recycling and sustainability.





Engage with the Community: Connect with local organizations, government agencies, and like-minded community members who are committed to making a positive impact.





Connect with local organizations, government agencies, and like-minded community members who are committed to making a positive impact. Inspire Change: Empower students to become recycling advocates, driving sustainability within their schools and communities.

RSVP Today! Don't miss this free, inspiring day with EarthX and join us as we celebrate and work toward a more sustainable future. To RSVP or learn more about the event, please visit earthx.org.

About EarthX:

EarthX is a global environmental non-profit founded to inform, inspire, and drive impact towards securing a sustainable future for the planet. We apply an integrated and interdisciplinary approach, creating events, media, education, and public advocacy initiatives to galvanize awareness and action around key ecological and economic challenges. EarthX was founded in 2010 as Earth Day Dallas in an effort to increase environmental awareness in the local community. From 2010 to 2023, EarthX convened EarthX EXPO, the world's largest green gathering in the days surrounding Earth Day in April. EarthX's conferences and events convene governments, business and NGO leaders and a diverse array of attendees to cut across industry and political silos to bridge perspectives, leverage expertise, and foster multi-partisan collaboration that drives progress toward environmental solutions.

