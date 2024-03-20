Texas and California Unite at EarthX to Acknowledge Milestone in Recycling and Circular Economy Initiatives

DALLAS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented event that bridges the political and geographical divides, Texas leaders are set to recognize the significant achievements of California's recycling system. The acknowledgment will take place during a special ceremony at the EarthxCongress on April 23 at 1:17 pm, coinciding with the redemption of the half-trillionth beverage container in California, a testament to the state's pioneering role in recycling efforts.

The ceremony, hosted by EarthX founder Trammell S. Crow at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, will feature the presentation of the EarthxAction Circular Economy Award to key figures including California Governor Gavin Newsom, CalRecycle Chief Krystal Acierto, and Mark Murray, Director of Californians Against Waste. This gesture highlights the collaborative efforts between Texas and California to advance sustainability and recycling, showcasing a united front in the push towards a circular economy.

Texas, with its significant manufacturing infrastructure in the Houston and San Antonio regions, has emerged as a crucial partner in recycling, benefiting from a profitable remanufacturing sector that has contributed to higher recycling rates over the years. The event will serve as a platform for leaders from both states to discuss strategies for enhancing recycling efforts and promoting a circular economy—an economic system aimed at minimizing waste and making the most of resources.

The collaboration between Texas and California reflects a broader vision that transcends traditional recycling, aiming to integrate nature-based technologies that replicate the comprehensive recycling capabilities found in nature. This innovative approach seeks not only to advance recycling practices but also to cultivate a sustainable economic model that prioritizes environmental protection and innovation.

California's recycling system, established in 1987 through bipartisan efforts, has been at the forefront of innovation, with its CRV program and extended producer responsibility initiatives leading the way in large-scale plastic recycling. The upcoming acknowledgment at EarthX underscores the shared commitment between Texas and California to environmental stewardship and the development of sustainable solutions.

Bill Shireman, the architect behind California's recycling system, will be featured at the EarthX event, highlighting the potential of a circular economy to create value with less consumption and waste. Shireman's vision emphasizes the importance of innovation and creativity in fostering an ecosystem that benefits both people and the planet. "In an era where division often defines our discourse, the collaboration between Texas and California on recycling is a beacon of unity and innovation. This ceremony is not just about recognizing the milestones of a state's recycling efforts; it's about celebrating the power of partnership and the shared vision that environmental stewardship and economic prosperity can, and should, go hand in hand. As we honor these achievements, let us also look forward to the limitless possibilities that lie ahead in our journey towards a truly circular economy." - Bill Shireman, Architect of California's Recycling System, President and Founder of, Future 500.

The event at EarthX marks a significant step forward in the collaborative efforts between Texas and California, serving as a compelling example of how unity and shared goals can lead to transformative environmental outcomes.

