Musician Jeffrey "Skunk" Baxter to Receive the Hedy Lamarr Unsung Heroes in Science & Technology Award at EarthX Congress of Conferences

DALLAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AFS Hedy Lamarr Award, an honor recognizing outstanding contributions to science and technology, will be presented to Jeffrey Allen "Skunk" Baxter. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place at EarthX's Congress of Conferences at the Hilton Anatole on Monday, April 22, 2024, with the award to be presented by notable figures David Hamilton and Trammell Crow Jr.

Skunk Baxter

Jeffrey Allen "Skunk" Baxter is American Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist most known as the lead guitarist with The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan and Spirit. Perhaps less known are his numerous contributions as a missile and national security expert working for decades with some or our nation's most advanced technical laboratories, national security agencies and military branches. His invaluable contributions to national security agencies and military branches have spanned decades, making him a perfect recipient for the Hedy Lamarr Award.

The AFS Hedy Lamarr Unsung Heroes in Science & Technology Award acknowledges individuals who have worked behind the scenes or broken barriers to provide innovative solutions, inventions, and methodologies that enhance our daily lives and bolster our national security. This award shines a light on the unsung heroes who embody the spirit and legacy of Hedy Lamarr, herself a renowned actress and an inventor whose contributions to technology have left a lasting impact.

Event Details:

- Date: Monday, April 22, 2024 8:15pm

- Location: Hilton Anatole - Chantilly East, Dallas, TX

- Presentation By: David Hamilton & Trammell Crow Jr.

- Recipient: Jeffrey Allen "Skunk" Baxter

For additional information on the Hedy Lamarr Unsung Heroes in Science & Technology Award and the upcoming award ceremony, please visit https://www.americas-fs.org/copy-of-hedy-lamar-award.

About EarthX:

EarthX is a subsidiary brand of Earth Day Texas Inc., founded in 2011 as a 501©(3) to support Earth Day celebrations in Dallas. Since then, EarthX has grown into an international nonprofit and global environmental organization with a mission dedicated to environmental awareness, education, and inspiring passion in people and organizations to take action towards a more sustainable future.

EarthX Media Inc. operates EarthxTV, a 24/7 linear television network dedicated to engaging and informing audiences globally and is in over 60 million homes internationally. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

For more information on the conference schedule, speakers, and registration, please visit www.earthx.org.

