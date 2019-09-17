Earvin "Magic" Johnson to Keynote Sitecore Symposium 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced Earvin "Magic" Johnson as the showcase keynote speaker for Sitecore Symposium 2019: Human Connections in a Digital World, to be held Nov. 4-7 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, Orlando, Fla.

In his keynote, "The Magic of Winning", Johnson will share the philosophies and strategies that led to his success both in sports and in business, such as the importance of understanding who your customer is and how to connect with them in the digital age. Johnson will draw on experiences in basketball as a hall of famer and Olympic gold medalist and in business as the Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises and owner of multiple businesses – ranging from insurance and television to food and facility services – as well as being a co-owner of numerous sports teams including Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Also at Sitecore Symposium, award-winning photographer Platon will lead a session called "Powerful Portraits: An Intimate Look at Humanity and Leadership." Platon is one of the world's most renowned portrait photographers, having photographed more world leaders than anyone else in history. He has photographed over 30 covers for TIME Magazine, including their 2008 Vladimir Putin Person Of The Year cover. He has also photographed every living American president, including President Donald Trump.

In addition, human perception Artificial Intelligence (AI) pioneer, Dr. Rana el Kaliouby will discuss her work helping marketers leverage emotion technology to resonate with audiences. She will draw on her experience working with more than 1,400 brands and share use cases of Emotion AI for measurement and analysis of how consumers respond to digital content, from videos and ads to television shows.

"We are thrilled to welcome Magic Johnson to this year's Symposium and look forward to his stories and advice learned along the way from his successful career both on the court and in the boardroom," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer at Sitecore. "Magic, Platon and Dr. Kaliouby are natural storytellers, each with their own approach to making human connections in the digital age. Attendees will walk away understanding how to create more powerful connections in their marketing initiatives, as well as gaining higher-level strategies for career and business success."

Sitecore Symposium will focus on four talk tracks with more than 100 sessions designed to give marketers a competitive edge in designing superior personalized experiences and perfecting the customer journey. Talk tracks include:

Connecting Digital First to Customer Experience: addresses crucial topics from digital strategies to building customer trust. The talk track will cover the ways personalization, marketing automation, analytics, and customer data can drive better customer experiences, and do a deep dive on content management, experience design, omnichannel experiences, and more.

attendees will learn how to take advantage of connected development environments for headless, omnichannel, and mobile, as well as get up to speed on data integration strategies and new cloud-based solutions. Exploring DevOps Scenarios: sessions will cover how to establish a DevOps culture within an organization and achieve a continuous delivery model. Attendees will learn how Sitecore technology can meet business needs, including best practices around delivery process, deployment tooling, architecture, scaling, security, and privacy.

Sitecore customers and partners will also be on hand to share their experiences and best practices. Sitecore will honor the company's 2019 Sitecore Experience Award winners and announce the Ultimate Sitecore Experience Awards winners live from the event.

For more information and registration, please visit the Sitecore 2019 Symposium website.

