Sitecore Announces Its 2026 Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs)

Renowned program recognizes individuals from market-leading brands, 500+ agency partners, and independent practitioners who actively share expertise across a global network of marketers and digital innovators

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore today announced its Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Class of 2026, recognizing more than 200 individuals from around the world who contribute their time, experience, and insight to help advance the future of marketing and strengthen the community of digital leaders. Drawn from Sitecore customers, partners, and independent practitioners, MVPs strengthen the Sitecore ecosystem by sharing what works on real projects and helping others adopt new capabilities with confidence.

The MVP program delivers practical results because it turns lessons from real projects into shared assets others can reuse. MVPs publish step-by-step guidance, share reusable code, answer questions in public channels, and test new capabilities early, then relay what works and what breaks. That shortens build time, reduces upgrade risk, and speeds up problem solving for teams adopting SitecoreAI, so customers can launch sooner, modernize with fewer surprises, and move forward with more confidence as they connect with audiences across the experiences they control and the wider digital world beyond their website.

"Congratulations to the 2026 MVPs on their achievement," said Eric Stine, Chief Executive Officer at Sitecore. "Learning directly from customers, partners, and practitioners has guided Sitecore through 25 years of innovation and partnership, from the first websites to AI-driven experiences. The breadth, longevity, and capability of this ecosystem reflect the strength of the Sitecore platform and brand as our customers face new opportunities in the world beyond their website."

Meet the Sitecore 2026 Sitecore MVPs

MVPs are selected through a two-month review in which more than 100 community reviewers evaluate nominations for real contribution and influence, and the recognition is a year-long program that includes private forums, regional meetings, and the MVP Summit, along with early product access and direct dialogue with Sitecore teams.

The 213 MVPs are distributed across three categories: 120 Technology, 37 Strategy and 56 Ambassador MVPs. This year, 11 MVPs have hit the 10-year mark including:

Adam Wolf, US

Akshay Sura, US

Alex Washtell, UK

Chris Staley, US

Corey Smith, US

George Chang, US

Gert Gullentops, Belgium

Hishaam Namooya, Mauritius

Martin Miles, US

Per Manniche Bering, Denmark

Rob Ahnemann, US

Tamas Varga, Director of Community Programs at Sitecore, has helped shape and scale the MVP program and the broader community into one of Sitecore's most durable growth engines. As he steps away from the program later this year, Sitecore thanks him for his commitment to building a community rooted in generosity, technical excellence, and shared learning.

Sitecore MVPs Reflect on their Achievement

Long-time contributors like George Chang reflect on the sustained role the MVP community plays as Sitecore and its ecosystem evolve.

"Being named a Sitecore MVP for the 10th time is something I'm incredibly grateful for," said Chang, Senior Director, Digital Experience and Technology at Hexagon. "Over the past decade, I've seen the platform, the ecosystem, and the way we build digital experiences evolve dramatically. What hasn't changed is the community's openness, curiosity, and willingness to share their wealth of knowledge and experience. Now as SitecoreAI accelerates innovation, this community will help turn new capabilities into practical patterns teams can apply with confidence. I'm excited to keep engaging with an amazing community of practitioners and strategists who help shape the future of digital innovation."

That same spirit of openness and shared learning also defines the experience of first-time MVPs entering the community.

"I'm grateful and honored to join this community as a first-time Sitecore MVP," said Katie Kelly, Senior Communications Manager at Michigan State University. "For the past six years, I have learned so much from other Sitecore practitioners, and those lessons have helped us improve how we serve our audiences online. As we move to SitecoreAI, our goal is to take the next steps in bringing our content, data, search, and personalization together, so people can find clear, trustworthy answers faster, no matter where they start. I'm excited to keep learning from this group, share what we build along the way, and strengthen the branded digital experience for our audiences."

For partners working alongside customers at scale, the MVP program reinforces a culture of collaboration that extends across roles and organizations.

"I'm honored to be named a Sitecore MVP for the 10th time," said Rob Ahnemann, Sitecore Practice Lead at EPAM Systems. "I value being part of a community where talented, generous people share knowledge, support each other, and strive to improve. This group of lifelong learners feels like family. It's exciting to have a front-row seat as Sitecore advances the platform, especially with AI and the new possibilities it brings for digital experiences."

"I've felt welcomed in the Sitecore community ever since my very first interactions, thanks to its openness and the way knowledge is shared generously and on equal footing," said Anke Kiener, Sitecore Architect at MSQ DX, a first-time MVP. "I've experienced that same openness through my exchanges and collaborations with MVPs, whose depth of insight I've always admired. Becoming part of this group myself now feels both unreal and deeply rewarding."

That exchange of real-world insight also influences how Sitecore learns, improves, and builds its platform.

"Sitecore has one of the strongest ecosystems in the market, and it's a strategic advantage customers experience," said Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, Chief Marketing Officer at Sitecore. "The MVP program is where that advantage becomes visible. It brings together leaders from across our customer and partner community who extend what's possible with Sitecore, advance agent-based capabilities within the platform, and help the broader market move faster. As SitecoreAI accelerates that progress, our community turns new capabilities into business outcomes at scale."

To learn more about the MVP program and SitecoreAI, visit sitecore.com.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in AI-enabled digital experience software. Its next-generation platform, SitecoreAI, helps brands plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across every channel — websites, apps, social, and beyond. By unifying content management, customer data, and personalization into one intelligent system, it makes marketing faster, smarter, and more connected. At its core are agentic tools and studios that let marketers and developers collaborate with AI responsibly and effectively.

Trusted by thousands of global brands and supported by one of the world's largest digital experience communities, Sitecore helps organizations design experiences for the world beyond the website, with the flexibility of customizable SaaS and the scale of a global ecosystem. Discover more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Media Contact:

Jessica Rampen

[email protected]

SOURCE Sitecore