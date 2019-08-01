Ease Into Back To School With This Easy Recipe Made With Real Milk

A lot of parents might not realize that milk is a top food source of key nutrients kids are falling short on. One out of two kids ages 9 and up are not getting enough calcium, vitamin D and potassium – nutrients they need to grow, learn and play. And, most kids younger than nine are falling short on vitamin D and potassium. These are critical nutrients to help kids grow strong, plus it is super easy to add to your child's diet. Kids ages 9 and up should get 3 servings of milk and milk products each day, kids ages 5-8 should get 2 ½ servings of milk and milk products a day, and kids 2-4 should have 2 servings of milk and milk products a day. The fact is, it's hard for kids to get enough of these nutrients without milk (we're talking real milk).

Help your kids get the essential nutrients they need with this delicious, stay at home or on-the-go recipe. Go out and buy some milk and make the perfect after school snack today.

Looking to plan your meals ahead? Visit Fuertesconleche.com for recipe inspiration.

Chef Claudette's Energy bites

Yield: 24 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups cashews

2/3 cup coconut, unsweetened

1 ½ cup dates (Barhi if possible)

2 tablespoons flax seed, ground

3 tablespoons Whole Milk

2 tablespoons strawberry purée

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Preparation Method:

1) Add cashews in food processor and blend until well ground, add flax and coconut

2) Add dates, strawberry purée and milk and mix well, add vanilla

3) Scoop with Tablespoon for even sized bites and roll in ground coconut/ flax mix to ensure they don't stick to themselves

Enjoy with a tall glass of milk.

About MilkPEP

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, DC, is funded by the nation's milk companies, who are committed to increasing fluid milk consumption. The MilkPEP Board runs the Leche. Amor por lo verdadero campaign, a multi-faceted campaign designed to educate consumers about the powerful nutritional benefits of milk – with 9 essential nutrients, including high-quality protein, in each 8 ounce glass. For more information, go to fuertesconleche.com. sociedAD/Campbell Ewald is creative agency for the campaign – from America's milk companies.

