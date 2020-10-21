eAssist Confirmed as Great Place to Work by Workforce of Nearly 1000 Dental Billing Professionals

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions, the nation's leading provider of virtual insurance and patient billing services for dental offices, proved to be one of America's greatest places to work, as judged by their own workforce of nearly 1000 dental billing professionals. Becoming Great Place to Work-Certified™ is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with GPTW's rigorous, data-driven methodology, Certification confirms more than 9 out of 10 people have a consistently positive experience working at eAssist. Compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, eAssist's 93% is especially noteworthy. GPTW is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

Great Place to Work Certified eAssist Dental Solutions

"Being judged a Great Place to Work by our own people is a dream come true for us," said Dr. James V. Anderson, CEO and Founder of eAssist. "It means a lot to me personally that our people reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and their jobs. We know this is important because when our people have a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better business results and make an even bigger difference to our clients."

Dr. Anderson went on to explain, "Servant leadership is our #1 core value; the entire management team at eAssist believes in this concept within our souls. We know that helping people be the best they can be – professionally and personally – is what will make the company its best. I'm gratified and proud that our people recognize and appreciate that we:

Respect that the people doing the work have the very best ideas on how to do it even better;

Foster teamwork, collaboration and communication to ensure everyone has a voice and is heard;

Keep our virtual nationwide team connected 24/7 so they can learn from one another, improve their skills and knowledge, and network to be top industry professionals; and

Cultivate and empower a culture that fosters opportunity, inspiration, creativity and empathy."

"In a nutshell, we truly care for our people; we hire the very best, then we listen to them, invest in them, help them grow, and reward them well. In return, they work tirelessly to collect all that is rightfully owed to our clients by insurance companies," concluded Dr. Anderson.

"We congratulate eAssist Dental Solutions on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. greatplacetowork.com

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions is the nation's leading provider of virtual insurance and patient billing services for dental offices. The company's end-to-end solution eases the burden on office staff, while optimizing the claims submission, appeals, and reconciliation process. In addition, they offer a uniquely comprehensive suite of related services for dental offices, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable and patient-focused.

