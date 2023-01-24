eAssist Dental Solutions Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for 3rd Consecutive Year

Compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, 86% praise eAssist as a Great Place to Work in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions , the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based on what eAssist employees say about their experience working at eAssist. This year, 86% of eAssist employees said it's a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that eAssist is one of the country's best companies to work for."

"We are enormously gratified to be acknowledged as a Great Place to Work for a third consecutive year," said Dr. James V. Anderson, CEO, and Co-founder of eAssist. "Among other things, it means that our amazing people recognize how much we care and that they continue to benefit from a consistently positive, high-trust experience with their eAssist colleagues, leadership team, and customers."

Additional high marks include that 92% of eAssist employees say they have a lot of responsibility, 91% feel a sense of pride in what the company accomplishes, and 90% are proud to tell others they work at eAssist.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion. Check out eAssist and other Great Place To Work companies based in Utah.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects them to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.

