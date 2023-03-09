Nina Lewis, eAssist Regional Leader and DSO Industry Group leader, appointed to WinDSO Advisory Board

SALT LAKE CITY, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions ( www.dentalbilling.com ), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, is proud to be a Founding Industry Partner of Women in DSO® (WinDSO), the official nonprofit organization supporting the empowerment and growth of women leaders in Dental Service Organizations. Nina Lewis, Regional Leader, and DSO Industry Group Leader at eAssist, will represent the company serving on the Women in DSO® Advisory Board.

eAssist Dental Solutions Joins Women in DSO® as Founding Industry Partner

WinDSO's mission is perfectly aligned with eAssist's commitment to helping people develop their skills, learn to think innovatively, embrace change, and continuously grow professionally and personally.

"We are excited to join Women in DSO® as a Founding Industry Partner and equally honored to have Nina Lewis' serve on the WinDSO Advisory Board," said Penny Reed, eAssist Chief Growth Officer. "Her wealth of industry knowledge and experience, and her passion for helping others grow and succeed is a valuable addition to WinDSO, especially in this leadership role."

Nina attended the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, initially in a business curriculum, but then quickly transitioned into the dental field. She has spent the last 23 years in the dental space, working chairside, managing offices, opening new locations, managing revenue teams, and helping to coach and build teams, all while following her passion for empowering others.

"I started using the eAssist platform in June of 2019, and have seized every opportunity I've had – starting as a Success Consultant, then making a change and moving into the Launch Division, becoming a Team Leader, and eventually a Regional Leader," said Ms. Lewis. "My journey continues as I help create eAssist's new DSO/MSO division (Dental Service Organization/Management Service Organization)."

Ms. Lewis further explained, "When I started using the eAssist platform, I quickly realized that I was surrounded by many amazing women – all here for different reasons – but at the end of the day we all want to serve dental practices. I'm so thankful for the brilliant women I've been able to learn from, and who have been in my corner allowing me to grow. My mission and goal, and the reason I feel so connected to WinDSO, is that my passion and drive comes from helping other women succeed. I recognized early on in my career that paying it forward is the best gift I can leave."

Dr. Aman Kaur, Women in DSO® Founder and President shared, "Progressive partners in dental such as eAssist support the Women in DSO® mission and work to increase visibility and opportunities to the fearless women leaders involved in building our industry. With their continued support, resources, and programs will continue to develop and evolve and support this goal."

About Women in DSO®️

Founded with the passionate mission to highlight and support contributions of women in Dental Support Organizations, this nonprofit organization was created in 2020 to provide a platform to advance women leadership via empowered networking, mentorship, and progressive programs highlighting, strengthening, and supporting contributions of the many bright women leaders in DSO. Learn more about membership at womenindso.org .

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

