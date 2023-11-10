eAssist Dental Solutions Mourns the Passing of Dr. Charles Blair, DDS, a Distinguished Figure in the Dental Community

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with profound sadness that eAssist Dental Solutions ( dentalbilling.com ) announces the passing of Dr. Charles Blair, DDS, a distinguished and revered authority in the dental profession. Dr. Blair, the esteemed founder of Practice Booster, departed on November 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with health issues. His legacy of innovation, mentorship, and dedication to dental practice management will forever be remembered.

Dr. Charles Blair

Dr. Blair's contributions to dentistry are unparalleled. As a pioneer in the field, he played a pivotal role in reshaping dental practice management. His expertise in dental insurance coding strategies and unwavering commitment to fair reimbursement practices revolutionized the business aspects of dentistry. Through his consultancy, he elevated the standards of countless dental practices, ensuring optimal patient care while fostering economic success.

Practice Booster, the brainchild of Dr. Blair, remains committed to honoring his vision. Under his leadership, the company became synonymous with integrity and precision in dental practice management. Dr. Blair's methodologies and teachings will continue to serve as the cornerstone of our services. We are dedicated to upholding his legacy by maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and efficiency in dental coding, fee analysis, and strategic planning.

Dr. James DiMarino, MSEd, CDC, and CEO of Practice Booster, extends his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Practice Booster company, stating, "The loss of Dr. Blair deeply saddens us. He was not only a visionary but also a mentor, a friend, a father figure, and a source of inspiration to all of us. His passion and dedication to Practice Booster's mission will forever remain at the core of our company's culture and values as we continue to uphold and foster the strength of his legacy. It is an honor to carry out his lifelong vision in this company."

James Anderson, CEO of eAssist Dental Solutions, expressed his condolences, saying, "Dr. Blair's impact on the dental community and his dedication to advancing our field were truly remarkable. We at eAssist Dental Solutions are deeply saddened by his passing and are committed to supporting Practice Booster in preserving his invaluable contributions to our profession."

The passing of Dr. Blair is deeply felt by his colleagues, mentees, and the countless dental professionals he influenced. He was not only a luminary in his field but also a generous mentor and a beacon of knowledge. As we mourn, we also celebrate the indelible mark he left on the dental community.

Practice Booster reaffirms its commitment to Dr. Blair's ethos of continuous improvement and unwavering dedication to the dental profession. Our resolve to empower dental practices with tools for success is stronger than ever. We will carry forward his innovative spirit, ensuring that his impact endures for generations to come.

Dr. Blair's family and the team at Practice Booster extend their heartfelt gratitude to the dental community for their support during this time. Details regarding the memorial and remembrance services will be shared in due course. We invite all those touched by Dr. Blair's work to join us in commemorating his extraordinary life and enduring influence.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading dental billing company. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices by providing them with vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com , Facebook.com/eAssistMe , and @eAssist.me on Instagram

Contact:

eAssist Marketing

(844) 327-7478

368445@email4pr.com

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions