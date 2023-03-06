eAssist Dental Solutions Recognized by Inc. as a Fastest Growing Private Company in the Rocky Mountain Region

SALT LAKE CITY, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions ( www.dentalbilling.com ), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, landed the number 42 spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals list of growth leaders in the Rocky Mountain Region. This list recognizes the innovative achievements of companies in generating sustainable growth and jobs and is one of the most esteemed honors growing private businesses and business leaders can receive.

Number 42 on the Inc. Regionals Rocky Mountain 2023 List

James Anderson, DMD, and Sandy Odle co-founded eAssist in 2011 to solve an industry-wide problem with dental insurance billing and collections, by combining technology and human expertise. eAssist has grown to offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution, along with a suite of related products, ultimately helping dental practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

"For more than a decade we have been continually seeking out feedback, input, and recommendations from our thousands of clients of all types and sizes of dental practices, and other industry influencers, to stay abreast of emerging trends and systemic issues, and then develop scalable solutions," explained Dr. Anderson, CEO. "To do that, we have invested heavily in technology to increase process efficiency, speed, and functionality of the eAssist platform in ways that improve performance.

"Being honored again as a fastest growing company is a testament that we're not only accomplishing what we set out to do, but also that we keep getting better at it – which is, solve more problems, for more dental practice owners, to help them be more successful," said Dr. Anderson."

About the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain

The companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 414% and, in 2021 alone, they added 3,399 jobs and nearly $1.3 billion to the Rocky Mountain region's economy. Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountain can be found at inc.com/rocky-mountain. .

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regionals winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

