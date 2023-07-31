eAssist Welcomes Francheska Dominguez as New Host of Dental Billing Academy Podcast

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, welcomes Francheska Dominguez as host of its Dental Billing Academy podcast.

"Francheska Dominguez is an extremely knowledgeable and capable dental professional. With her extensive experience in dental billing, coding, and administrative support, she will be able to elevate the Dental Billing Academy podcast to the next level," explained Sandy Odle, eAssist Co-Founder and Customer Experience Officer.

Powered by eAssist Dental Solutions, Dental Billing Academy podcasts provide valuable information, insights, best practices, tips and tricks for both experienced and new dental billers, as well as those aspiring to enter the field. Podcast interviews are held with respected dental industry experts and cover such topics as:

Posting insurance payments

Insurance Verification

CDT codes

Billing software best practices

Conflict resolution

Financial status reporting

Benefits of working with the right 3rd party dental billing company

And, so much more

"It's my pleasure to re-introduce this podcast aimed at easing the worries of the dental community when it comes to billing and coding," said Ms. Dominguez. "Many dental team members are taught dental billing and coding on-the-fly, without a complete understanding of all the intricacies involved. As the podcast host, I'm thrilled to offer this service, connecting dental practices across the nation with the resources and tools they need to achieve success."

Ms. Dominguez began her dental career at a magnet high school from which she graduated with a dental lab technician certification. She has more than 17 years of dental administration and management experience, including as Team Lead for the administrative team at a general practitioner's dental office, and then managing a general practice office for a Dental Service Organization (DSO). In addition to podcast host, Ms. Dominguez serves our Practice Booster team and dental professionals throughout the industry.

Dental Billing Academy podcasts are available through Apple ( Dental Billing Academy on Apple Podcasts ), Audible ( Dental Billing Academy | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com ) and Spotify ( Dental Billing Academy | Podcast on Spotify )

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com , Facebook.com/eAssistMe , and @eAssist.me on Instagram

