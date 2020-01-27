East LA Art Schools to Host Family Info Workshop to Celebrate School Choice

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents and guardians of K-12 students interested in the arts in the East Los Angeles area are invited to a collaborative performance and application workshop featuring three school's arts programs on Monday, Feb. 3. The community workshop will bring families information about Kennedy Elementary School's new Visual & Performing Arts magnet program, Belvedere Middle School's STEAM and Media Arts magnets, and Torres East LA Performing Arts Magnet's performing arts opportunities.

The workshop will take place 9:30-10:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public. Attendees can learn about what tuition-free arts programs are available in the Los Angeles Unified School District and receive personal assistance with applications.

Ian Richard, program manager of Torres East LA Performing Art Magnet's youth orchestra program, Adam LeBow, community engagement program coordinator at LA Opera Connects, and Jackie Lopez, artistic director at VersaStyle Dance Company will speak at the event.

This workshop is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We will be sharing with parents, guardians, and the community the new information that there is now a K-12 pipeline for students interested in the arts in East Los Angeles," said Carolyn McKnight, principal at Torres East LA Performing Arts Magnet.

Torres East LA Performing Arts Magnet is a public magnet school that welcomes students at all levels of skill and experience in the arts, offers high-quality academic opportunities, including early college access, AP and Honors classes, with state-of-the-art facilities for performing arts students. Partnerships with the LA Philharmonic, LA Opera, LA Master Chorale, Shakespeare Center LA, VersaStyle Dance Company and Ballet Hispanico enrich students' learning through performances, field trips, internships, mentoring and guest artists.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/california.

