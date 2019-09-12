East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust Joins TriNetX to Improve Research Capabilities and Attract More Clinical Trial Opportunities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT), a large integrated healthcare organization serving over a half million patients in north west England, has joined the TriNetX global health research network to improve its research intelligence capabilities, bring more research opportunities to its patients, and enhance overall study performance for sponsors.

"We feel TriNetX will provide accurate knowledge of patient numbers and profiles per specialty rather than having to rely on various systems that are often not exact," said Michelle Stephens, Research Manager, Delivery and Industry at ELHT. "That will be a significant step change for the Trust and will enhance our competitiveness for funding, benchmarking our performance with other NHS sites, and for advancing translational research efforts."

TriNetX has partnered with healthcare organizations (HCOs) spanning 23 countries and thousands of sites, and with data providers covering 99% of US health plans to deploy a linked and continually updated global health research network representing over 300 million patients. TriNetX has been used to analyze over 18,000 protocols and has presented over 5,000 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members.

ELHT's staff of 8,000 offers secondary and community care for the people of East Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen. Their five sites of Burnley General Teaching Hospital, Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, Pendle Community Hospital, Accrington Victoria Community Hospital, and Clitheroe Community Hospital have 1,100 beds, 25 theaters, two cardiac catheterization labs and several endoscopy rooms. ELHT is highly research active and has recruited over 21,000 participants over the last 10 years.

"We believe the move to TriNetX will allow us to effectively search our patient cohorts as well as enable our research teams to easily query data, based on study eligibility criteria, for robust study feasibility," said Michelle Stephens. "Joining TriNetX will improve the Trust's visibility to pharma and CROs thereby potentially increasing the benefits we can gain from trial participation and providing our patients greater access to state-of-the-art treatment options."

"We are pleased to welcome ELHT into the TriNetX network," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President of Global Data Networks at TriNetX. "We look forward to helping the Trust improve their research capabilities, open up more opportunities to host sponsored clinical studies, and foster collaborations with new partners for the benefit of the patients of East Lancashire."



About East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) was established in 2003 and is a large integrated healthcare organization providing high quality acute secondary healthcare for the people of East Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen. 8,000 staff are employed, some of whom are award winning and internationally renowned for their work and achievements. Over 700,000 patients a year are treated from the most serious of emergencies to planned operations and procedures. High-quality healthcare services are offered across five hospital sites, and various community sites. For more information, visit https://www.elht.nhs.uk/ and https://www.elht.nhs.uk/research

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

Media Contacts

TriNetX

Jennifer Haas

+1 (857) 285-6052

Jennifer.haas@trinetx.com

SOURCE TriNetX

Related Links

http://www.trinetx.com

