East Meadow Soccer Club Celebrates the 46th Annual Soccer Tournament Supported by Reworld™

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste management solutions, was the major sponsor of the East Meadow Soccer Club's 46th Annual Summer Tournament which was held the last week in August reinforcing its commitment to community engagement and environmental responsibility. The event, which has become a cornerstone of the local soccer community, saw spirited competition among over 4,000 young athletes from across the region.

"This year's tournament was a special one, as it marked 46 years of fostering youth soccer talent and community spirit," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "Our team is honored to have been a part of this long-standing tradition, and we're proud to contribute to an event that brings families together while promoting the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and sustainability."

Held at 11 different fields across Long Island, the tournament brought together almost 300 teams competing across various age divisions, showcasing some of the best youth soccer talent in the area. The weekend culminated in exciting championship matches, where the finalists demonstrated outstanding skill, teamwork, and determination.

The highlight of the tournament was the championship matches, where the following East Meadow Soccer Club teams emerged victorious and named tournament champions:

Girls U9 Bronze Champion: East Meadow Soccer Club EMSC Girls Academy 16 Black

Girls U9 Platinum Champion: East Meadow Soccer Club Lyon

Girls U10 Gold Champion: East Meadow Soccer Club Monaco

Girls U11 Silver Champion: East Meadow Soccer Club Wildcats

Girls U12 Platinum Champion: East Meadow Soccer Club Gotham White

Girls U14 Platinum Champion: East Meadow Soccer Club East Meadow SC Galaxy ECNL

Boys U9 Premier Champion: East Meadow Soccer Club Bayern

"The East Meadow Soccer Club would like to thank Reworld™ for their generous support, which has been instrumental in making this event a success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the future," said Michael Cartier, Tournament Director for the East Meadow Soccer Club. "Together, we are fostering a love for soccer and creating unforgettable experiences for young athletes. Thank you once again for the invaluable contribution to the children in our club."

Reworld™ is a pillar of Long Island's waste management infrastructure, and, as such, supporting the East Meadow Soccer Club's annual soccer tournament was part of the ongoing efforts that Reworld™ has made to empower communities throughout Long Island and help inspire the next generation of environmental champions. Throughout the year, Reworld™ partners with schools, environmental nonprofit organizations, and local civic groups to raise awareness of sustainable waste practices and provide financial backing to help enhance quality of life in the region and advocate for environmental conservation. This includes acting as the lead sponsor for the annual Envirothon during which high school students compete in building creative sustainability-focused projects, hosting facility tours so community groups can see the Reworld™ facility in action, organizing local cleanups of Long Island's parks and beaches, and a range of other programs that emphasize the protecting the environment.

For more information about Reworld™ and its initiatives that support various community empowerment and environmental programs fostering positive change locally and globally, please visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About Reworld™: Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com .

