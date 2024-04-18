East Tennessee Sausage Company Accepts Worker Safety Recognition Award

Swaggerty's Farm earns the Award of Merit from the Meat Institute's 2023 Worker Safety Recognition Program.

NEW ORLEANS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swaggerty's Farm earns the Award of Merit for Meat Institute's 2023 Worker Safety Recognition Award Program. Moving up two award levels from the previous year, the Award of Merit is the second highest level of awards given.

The Chief Operating Officer, Continuous Improvement Manager, and Safety Manager from Swaggerty’s Farm accept their safety award from the Meat Institute’s President and CEO at this year’s Environment, Labor & Safety+ Conference in New Orleans.

The various levels of awards include the Award of Honor, Award of Merit, Award of Commendation, and the Certificate of Recognition. The awards are based on an evaluation, conducted by the National Safety Council of each eligible facility's actual safety performance and their implementation of various key components of an effective safety and health program.

Almost 200 facilities participated in this year's program and Swaggerty's Farm was one of 52 facilities receiving the Award of Merit.

Since 1930, Swaggerty's Farm and generations of the Swaggerty family have been producing premium sausage products on the same land at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains. Today, Swaggerty's Farm is known for offering the #1 selling boxed sausage patty on the market, Swaggerty's Farm is one of the fastest-growing sausage brands in the country.

"It's truly a team effort and we're honored and excited to accept the Meat Institute's Award of Merit," states Swaggerty's Farm Safety Manager Ariadne Ceniceros. "Safety and quality are our top priorities and we strive daily to maintain and improve the safety of all our employees, our process, and our products." Ariadne Ceniceros is an accredited Certified Safety Manager from the NASP (the National Association of Safety Professionals) and has worked with Swaggerty's Farm for over five years.

To learn more about Swaggerty's Farm visit www.swaggertys.com .

About Swaggerty's Farm

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty's Farm® products are now available in over 18,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

SOURCE Swaggerty's Farm