East Tennessee State University Selects Ellucian Student to Modernize Student Systems and Advance Institutional Growth

Key Highlights:

ETSU will modernize its core student system foundation with Ellucian Student powered by Banner, enhancing the experience for more than 14,000 students annually.

SaaS-native, AI-powered platform will improve enrollment workflows, financial aid transparency, advising insight, and data-informed decision-making.

ETSU's selection adds to growing momentum across Tennessee, as three of the state's four-year public institutions modernize with Ellucian's SaaS platform beginning this year.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. and RESTON, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has selected Ellucian Student powered by Banner, a comprehensive SaaS-native and AI-powered Student Information System (SIS), to modernize its student technology foundation. By transforming recruitment, enrollment, financial aid, and advising processes, ETSU will strengthen the digital infrastructure that supports more than 14,000 students each year.

Strengthening the foundation behind the student experience

Building on nearly 30 years as an Ellucian customer, ETSU is investing in a modern, unified platform purpose-built for higher education. The transition to Ellucian Student will better connect the people, processes, and information that guide students from admission through graduation. Stakeholders will benefit from greater visibility, proactive engagement, and more intuitive self-service experiences aligned to ETSU's mission and regional impact.

"East Tennessee State University has long focused its teaching, research, and service on improving the quality of life for the people of the region — and that mission depends on delivering a student experience that is connected, transparent, and built for progress," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "With Ellucian Student, ETSU is modernizing the foundation behind key moments that shape student success, from enrollment and financial aid to advising and completion. And they're in good company — ETSU's decision reflects growing momentum across Tennessee, as three of the state's four-year public institutions begin Ellucian SaaS modernization initiatives this year."

Positioning ETSU for sustainable growth and student success

By modernizing to a SaaS-native environment, ETSU will:

Streamline and automate core workflows across the student lifecycle to reduce friction from admission through graduation and beyond

Reduce IT burden and complexity while improving reliability and agility

Strengthen reporting and insight for faster, more confident decision-making

Deliver clearer onboarding and financial aid experiences that build student confidence and support enrollment growth

Support more proactive, informed advising that strengthens student achievement and long-term success

"At ETSU, we are focused on creating clearer, more connected pathways from admission to enrollment and through graduation," said Dr. Karen King, Chief Information Officer, East Tennessee State University. "As students expect more clarity, flexibility, and support, we must ensure our student systems are aligned with today's needs. Modernizing with Ellucian Student will help us improve onboarding and financial aid experiences, strengthen advising insight, and create a more seamless experience that supports student achievement and long-term success — giving students the clarity and confidence they need to make informed decisions about their education."

With implementation planning underway, ETSU will transition in phases aligned to institutional timelines and strategic priorities, establishing a scalable foundation for continuous improvement in how the university serves students, faculty, and staff.

To learn more about Ellucian, visit https://www.ellucian.com/

WHAT IS EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY

East Tennessee State University was founded in 1911 with a singular mission: to improve the quality of life for people in the region and beyond. Through its world-class health sciences programs and interprofessional approach to health care education, ETSU is a highly respected leader in rural health research and practices. The university also boasts nationally ranked programs in the arts, technology, computing, and media studies. ETSU serves approximately 14,000 students each year and is ranked among the top 10 percent of colleges in the nation for students graduating with the least amount of debt.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

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SOURCE Ellucian