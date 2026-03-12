Historic Rugby Kicks Off 2026 Irish Road Bowling Season with Tennessee's First Solo Male State Qualifier Tryouts

NORRIS, Tenn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The centuries-old sport of Irish Road Bowling returns to Historic Rugby for the 2026 season beginning March 21, inviting players and spectators alike to experience one of the region's most unique outdoor traditions.

Dating back to 17th-century Ireland, Irish Road Bowling challenges competitors to roll a small iron ball, called a bowl, along a country road in the fewest possible throws. Part sport, part strategy, and always a spectacle, the game has become a beloved tradition in Rugby, drawing both seasoned bowlers and curious newcomers each year.

Irish Road Bowling- Historic Rugby

New for 2026, Rugby will host Tennessee's first-ever Solo Male Tryouts for the state Irish Road Bowling qualifiers. This historic event gives competitors the opportunity to advance through a series of prestigious competitions across the United States and beyond.

Winners from the Rugby tryouts will move on to compete in Morgantown April 25–26, followed by the West Virginia State Championship in Ireland June 27–28. Top competitors there may earn a coveted spot in the North American Regional Finals in Ireland, August 1–3.

The initial tryout round will take place March 22 in Historic Rugby, and there is no fee to participate in this first qualifying event. Participants must register in advance by emailing [email protected] or for questions about the event.

Community members are also invited to help make the event a success, by signing up to assist with logistics during the March 22, tryouts.

"Irish Road Bowling connects us directly to the heritage of the sport and to the spirit of community that defines Rugby," said DeAnn Kirgan, event organizer. "Hosting Tennessee's first solo male state qualifier tryouts here is an exciting milestone. It's a chance for people to experience a tradition that has crossed centuries and oceans while enjoying the beauty and hospitality of our region."

Located on the Cumberland Plateau of the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee region, Historic Rugby offers visitors a place where history, culture, and outdoor adventure meet. From scenic backroads and historic landmarks to nearby lakes, trails, and parks, the region is rich with opportunities for exploration before and after the bowling begins.

Irish Road Bowling tournaments in Rugby run from spring through fall and are open to players of all skill levels and abilities, from first-time bowlers to experienced competitors. Spectators are encouraged to come out, cheer on the players, and enjoy a lively day along Rugby's scenic country roads.

Whether you're ready to compete or simply want to watch the action unfold, the 2026 season promises excitement, camaraderie, and a connection to a sporting tradition that has crossed centuries and oceans.

For registration, volunteer opportunities, or questions, here is a link to the event.

About the 9 Lakes Region:

The 9 Lakes of East Tennessee region is home to nine scenic reservoirs created by the Tennessee Valley Authority, framed by the Appalachian Mountains and connected by rivers, trails, and storied roads. Known for its outdoor recreation, heritage landscapes, and welcoming communities, the region offers year-round opportunities for cycling, paddling, hiking, boating, and cultural exploration. From quiet backroads and epic trail systems to historic towns and waterways, the 9 Lakes Region invites visitors to experience the heart of East Tennessee.

