Easter Seals Greater Houston is Serving the Whole Veteran

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Though Houston has the 2nd highest population of veterans in the U.S., the search for military resources can feel impossible with countless applications, documentation, and waitlists. Easter Seals Greater Houston (ESGH), a leading disability resource provider, saw the widespread need and began creating transformative, interconnected programs and a strong referral network to serve our military community.

ESGH's goal is to provide an easy point of entry for Veterans, Service Members, and Military-Connected families to a range of behavioral health services. The nonprofit is helping the military community build the lives they want during and after the military, meeting their needs around reintegration, stability, wellness, and growth. ESGH's interconnected programs include therapy, service/companion dogs, supported employment, financial coaching, family camp, and more.

Recognizing the agency's expertise, Texas Health and Human Services Commission chose ESGH to be the lead collaborator in the Texas Veterans + Family Alliance (TVFA). This grant program supplies critically needed funding for mental health services to reach Veterans and their families. Mental health services include individual and group counseling, peer-to-peer supports, technology, telehealth, trainings, and more. Services are complemented by case management to ease access to programs and provide a consistent, trusted place where the Veteran/family member can turn when issues arise.

At ESGH, we see the whole Veteran and create a roadmap to success, layering in cohesive services from our TVFA partners. A client may come in with one pain point, but our network of wrap-around programs uplifts the entire individual/family. A Veteran recently needed help with major home damage that was draining her income. In her first month, ESGH worked with her to secure financial assistance, open a new checking and saving account, pay off debts, and increase her credit score. In 6 months' time, ESGH and the TVFA network helped her achieve even more financial and mental health goals. Now that her home is safe she is working towards getting a service dog. She is also volunteering as a Veterans Peer-to-Peer Support Group leader.

ESGH is proud to be serving our Veterans and their families alongside our TVFA Collaborative Partners: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) - Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Camp Shield, Catholic Charities, Combined Arms, Crisis Intervention, The Dixon Center, Grace After Fire, Mental Health America of Greater Houston, My Service Dog, NextOp Veterans, Paws for Heroes, Santa Maria Hostel, U.S. Vets, WAVES, and Worklife Institute. Learn more at TVFAHou.org.

As a lead affiliate in our national network of 69 affiliates in 48 states, ESGH impacts people where they need us most — school, work, home, and in the community — from the critical first five years of life onward. Each year we directly serve over 14,500 people, providing early childhood and therapy services, mental health, employment programs, adult day programs, Military and Veterans' services, and more.

For children and adults with disabilities, for veterans and service members, and for families and caregivers through Harris and 16 surrounding counties, ESGH is leading the way to full equity and inclusion through life changing disability and community services. With the help of our community, we are reducing poverty and addressing financial stability; improving healthcare and employment, and empowering people of all ages and abilities to be full and equal participants in our community. ESGH operates: Early Childhood Intervention; Respite Services; Toy/Tech & Play Groups, BridgingApps© (bridgingapps.org); High School/High Tech; Financial Education and Down Payment Assistance; Children's Therapy Services; The Caroline School, Camps, Case Management, Employment/Transition Services; Adult Recreation, and Military/Veterans Services. For more information about ESGH, visit www.eastersealshouston.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

