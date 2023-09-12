Eastern DataComm Announces School Safety Seminar Series Focused on Enhancing School-Based Emergency Response: Strengthening Your School Safety Ecosystem through Effective Policies, Procedures, and Technology

Eastern DataComm

12 Sep, 2023

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Eastern DataComm brings school stakeholders a can't-miss Lunch & Learn educational experience entitled, Strengthening Your School Safety Ecosystem through Effective Policies, Procedures, and Technology.

Upcoming Seminar: Strengthening Your School Safety Ecosystem brought to you by Eastern DataComm
As acts of school violence continue to pervade headlines across the country, school leaders are faced with never-before-seen challenges to preserve the safety of their communities. In an effort to assist that complex decision-making process, Eastern DataComm offers this complimentary seminar series examining how policies, procedures, and technology solutions work together to enhance the safety ecosystem that keeps a school community connected and protected.

Because this terribly unfortunate phenomenon is new, most schools are not sufficiently prepared to reduce the potential for misfortune. Ineffective policies and procedures – those that are not current or maybe misinformed – add cause for concern.

This educational experience assists school leaders in exploring the best practices for both policy and procedure based on the lessons learned from headline-making tragedies so that future incidents might be prevented.

Subject matter experts examine the best methods to deploy and integrate technology solutions that include phones, paging, bell and clock systems, access control, video surveillance, emergency notification, and more.

Guest expert Adam Drew, School Resource Officer (SRO), respected law enforcement professional, and founder of Three Corners, a consulting firm focused on K–12 safety training and workshops, and Eastern DataComm's National School Safety Advisor, Paul Jenne, share insights regarding how you can better safeguard your school community.

Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of how these elements, working in unison, can create the safest possible environment for learning and growth – one that our children, educators, and supporting staff deserve.

Seminar Dates and Locations

Tuesday, October 3rdHackensack, NJ
Maggiano's Little Italy

Thursday, October 5thCherry Hill, NJ
Maggiano's Little Italy

Tuesday, October 10thBridgewater, NJ
Maggiano's Little Italy

Thursday, October 12thKing of Prussia, PA
Maggiano's Little Italy

Tuesday, October 17thMeriden, CT
Hilton Garden Inn Wallingford/Meriden

Interested in attending an upcoming seminar? Register by visiting the event page linked here.

Unable to attend, but looking to benefit from this education? Schedule a complimentary School Safety Consultation with an Eastern DataComm advisor.

…Because when it comes to school safety, we're all in this together.

About Eastern DataComm

Eastern DataComm is a safety and communications firm with over 35 years of experience in keeping schools, businesses, and municipalities connected and protected through emergency notification systems, VoIP solutions, video surveillance, access control, paging, bell and clock solutions, and network infrastructure.

Eastern DataComm provides practical safety technology solutions that reduce the opportunity for human error and facilitate clear communication. Learn why schools across the country rely on Eastern DataComm's LENS + OPTICS to keep their communities safe.

SOURCE Eastern DataComm

