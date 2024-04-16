Eastern DataComm Helps Schools and Districts Navigate Rip-and-Replace with Video Surveillance Information Campaign

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know if your video surveillance solution uses NDAA-compliant camera equipment?

Eastern DataComm is spreading the word about the need for schools across the country to rip and replace non-compliant video surveillance cameras. These cameras have specific chip sets that contain malicious "back doors". These entry points allow the manufacturer or their affiliates to view and collect data from the cameras and other devices that contain these specific chipsets. This causes a breach of privacy and can be used for nefarious purposes by those who enter the system using this access point.

The issue at hand is a growing concern, with legislation being enacted in real time to correct for and prevent leaking of sensitive information. As such, these cameras need to be removed to meet the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) . Not all cameras are banned, but there is a select group of silicon manufacturers that produce these pernicious chipsets. The United States government is instituting what's being called a 'rip-and-replace' requirement. The purpose of this is to remove and replace these non-compliant cameras and chipsets. Adhering to these bans enhances your school's safety and security. Taking proactive measures to utilize compliant equipment ensures greater privacy for those within the surveilled location. In addition, it prevents the unintended sharing of confidential information.

The Eastern DataComm team advises school leaders to exercise caution when selecting the proper solution for their campus. The allure of an exceptionally low-cost solution is hard to ignore. However, most of the non-compliant technology falls within a very affordable price point that makes it an enticing purchase. Yet much like all things that look 'too good to be true', it is one that comes with real security risks. Eastern DataComm has highlighted a few manufacturers to be wary of when assessing compliance compatibility. We encourage you to read this latest blog to learn more about which options to avoid, as well as what are 'must-haves' for the new video surveillance system you choose as your replacement.

