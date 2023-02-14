Eastern DataComm Announces School Safety Seminar Series Focused on Practical Emergency Response Solutions Entitled, Deconstructing Uvalde: Leveraging Technology for Safer Schools

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, Eastern DataComm brings school stakeholders a can't-miss educational experience entitled, Deconstructing Uvalde: Leveraging Technology for Safer Schools.

In light of an ever-growing list of school shootings taking place across our nation and the devastation in their wake, Eastern DataComm provides a seminar examining communication breakdowns in a recent catastrophic school shooting. Referencing this case study will demonstrate to attendees how best leveraging safety and communications technology can help prevent future tragedies.

Eastern DataComm's educational workshop is designed to assist school leaders in understanding the unique safety and communications needs of their communities. The purpose of this series is to offer technological insights that help those in school leadership roles make informed decisions. This knowledge will allow attendees to create safer school environments for students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

This session explores lessons that stakeholders can garner from the recent Uvalde school shooting tragedy. The value of comprehensive, multimodal, integrated technology approaches to school safety will be the cornerstone of discussion. Presenters illustrate the role of 'total coverage' for buildings and grounds and the essential elements of a robust school safety ecosystem.

Practical, actionable examples walk seminar participants through the crucial impact that emergency notification, phone and paging, access control, video surveillance, and gunshot detection solutions have when responding quickly and effectively to an emergency.

Seminar Dates and Locations

Wednesday, March 1st – Florham Park, NJ – Park Avenue Club

Tuesday, March 7th – Wallingford, CT – Hilton Garden Inn Wallingford/Meriden

Friday, March 10th – Goshen, NY – Carl P. Onken Conference Center

Thursday, March 23rd – King of Prussia, PA – Maggiano's Little Italy

Tuesday, March 28th – Hamilton, NJ – Hilton Garden Inn

Perhaps the most compelling hard-learned lesson from Uvalde, as well as other national headline-making acts of violence at schools, is the need for more comprehensive emergency notification and response solutions that remove the chance for human error. Eastern DataComm provides a blueprint for doing this across school districts. Presenters offer strategic approaches to deliver a greater level of safety through holistic, integrated technology solutions.

For more information on the value derived from these seminars for all who attend, read Eastern DataComm's latest blog: https://bit.ly/3XgfwbS

Interested in attending an upcoming seminar? Register by visiting: https://bit.ly/3Y5RUYH

Unable to attend, but looking to benefit from scheduling a school safety consultation?

Visit: https://bit.ly/3X2i50U

…Because when it comes to school safety, we're all in this together.

About Eastern DataComm

https://easterndatacomm.com

Eastern DataComm is a safety and communications firm with over 35 years of experience in keeping schools connected and protected through emergency notification systems, VoIP solutions, video surveillance, access control, cloud solutions, paging systems, bells and clocks, and wired/wireless networks and infrastructure.

Eastern DataComm provides practical, cost-effective communications and safety technology solutions including its proprietary lockdown and emergency notification system and continuous monitoring service, LENS + OPTICS .

