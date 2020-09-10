Eastern Michigan University Aviation Program Signs 5-Year Partnership Agreement With Crosswinds Aviation

YPSILANTI, Mich., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eastern Michigan University Aviation Program, part of the College of Engineering and Technology, has signed a 5-year partnership agreement with Crosswinds Aviation, a flight training school dedicated to having a transformative impact on the lives of youth beginning careers in aviation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Crosswinds Aviation and know that this strategic partnership will ultimately ensure that Eastern Michigan University aviation students can graduate with the highest standard aviation education and training," said Dr. Jerard Delaney, Aviation Program Coordinator. "Crosswinds' resources, access to the latest avionics technology, and its commitment to encouraging middle and high school students to careers in aviation is a natural fit with Eastern's commitment to shaping the next generation of leaders -- in aviation and otherwise."

The new partnership will add a variety of benefits to the Eastern Michigan University Aviation Program. With three locations in the Livingston County Spencer J Hardy, Flint Bishop and Oakland County International Airports, Crosswinds Aviation will offer easier access for commuter students in Livingston, Genesee and Oakland counties. With plans to add a Willow Run location in the near future, EMU Aviation students will soon have four convenient locations for training instead of one.

Crosswinds Aviation will also provide students the opportunity to flight train in a wider variety of aircraft, including the Diamond DA20/DA40 and Cessna 172. The hands-on training in multiple aircraft will ensure EMU Aviation students are well-versed in different aircraft upon graduation and entering the field.

With a commitment to opening the doors for students who have the desire and passion to fly, Crosswinds also has a High School Flight Program, which exposes students to many aspects of the aviation industry. The program has been in existence since 2013, with Flint Bishop Airport most recently offering the program. More than 80 high school students having completed the high school training program have continued on to EMU for their aviation degree.

"At Crosswinds Aviation, we are committed to working with young students and helping them get started on their aviation career," said Crosswinds Aviation owner, Matt Dahline. "The partnership with Eastern Michigan University will allow us to connect with, and help, even more students beyond high school who desire a career in aviation. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will open up for aspiring pilots."

As part of the high school training, students get the opportunity to meet with industry experts, as well as free simulator time and computer-based ground training.

"We couldn't be more excited to play a vital role in the next generation of aviation leaders. We know they are important to the overall success of the industry and we look forward to helping them pave the way in their endeavors," said Nino Sapone, Flint Bishop Airport Director.

To learn more about Crosswinds Aviation, visit the company website.

To learn more about the EMU Aviation Program, visit the program website.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves 20,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Health and Human Services; Technology, and its graduate school. EMU is regularly recognized by national publications for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website.

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University

Related Links

http://www.emich.edu

