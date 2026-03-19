Eastern Michigan University generates more than $1.5 billion in economic impact for Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University contributed more than $1.52 billion in net new economic activity to the State of Michigan, according to the latest available analysis conducted by Anderson Economic Group (AEG). The findings are based on fiscal year 2024 data and draw from a broader economic impact study commissioned by the Michigan Association of State Universities, with EMU commissioning a focused analysis to quantify the University's specific contribution to the statewide results.

The report highlights EMU's impact across university operations, student spending, and the increased earnings of EMU graduates. In fiscal year 2024, EMU generated $1.06 billion in direct economic activity, which produced an additional $466 million as those dollars circulated through Michigan's economy. The memorandum notes that "Eastern Michigan University stands as a powerful engine of economic vitality for the state and Southeast Michigan," underscoring EMU's role in preparing career-ready graduates and strengthening Michigan's workforce.

More Than 3,200 Jobs Supported Across Michigan

EMU directly and indirectly supported more than 3,200 jobs statewide. This includes 1,601 net new jobs created through university operations and 1,620 additional jobs supported by employee, student, and supplier spending. Payroll expenditures reached 66 of Michigan's 83 counties, with the largest concentrations in Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

Student Spending Generates Nearly $120 Million in Economic Output

With approximately 13,000 students enrolled in Fall 2024, EMU continues to attract and retain talent from across Michigan and beyond. Student spending generated $59 million in direct net new economic activity, which produced an additional $61 million in indirect impact -- nearly $120 million total. Students came from 74 Michigan counties, demonstrating EMU's broad geographic reach.

Alumni Earnings Add Nearly $1 Billion to Michigan's Economy

EMU's more than 180,000 alumni -- including those living in all 83 Michigan counties -- continue to drive long-term economic growth. Alumni earned $4.8 billion in post-tax income in fiscal year 2024, including $746 million in incremental earnings directly attributable to the value of an EMU degree. These earnings generated an additional $210 million in economic output, bringing the statewide total to $957 million.

EMU Generates More Than $469 Million in State Tax Revenue

The University's economic activity produced more than $469 million in tax revenue for the State of Michigan -- 18 times the state's $83 million appropriation to EMU. This includes personal income tax, sales and use tax, and transportation-related taxes paid by employees, students, and alumni.

A Statewide and National Footprint

The report shows EMU's influence extends far beyond campus. Alumni live in all 50 states, with the largest concentrations outside Michigan in Ohio, Florida, California, and Texas.

About the Analysis

The Michigan Association of State Universities commissioned AEG to quantify the economic and fiscal contributions of Michigan's public universities. EMU commissioned a companion analysis that applies the same framework to isolate Eastern's individual impact. The study uses fiscal year 2024 data, the most recent year available, and incorporates university operations, student expenditures, alumni earnings, and state tax impacts.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern Michigan University is the second-oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 12,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral, and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences, and professions. More than 300 majors, minors, and concentrations are offered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its Graduate School. EMU is nationally recognized for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. With a strong focus on career readiness, the University equips students with the skills, experiences, and professional networks needed to thrive in today's workforce. Through hands-on learning, industry partnerships, and personalized support, EMU prepares graduates to launch meaningful careers and make an impact in their communities.

Visit the University's rankings and points of pride websites to learn more. For additional information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website. To stay up to date on University news, activities and announcements, visit EMU Today.

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University