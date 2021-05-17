Eastern Michigan University, GameAbove, and Mr. October Foundation to host press event detailing STEM outreach progress in Detroit area schools

DETROIT, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University, the EMU alumni group GameAbove, and baseball Hall of Fame member Reggie Jackson's Mr. October Foundation, will host a press event at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to report on the progress of their joint effort to expand STEM education in the Detroit and Southeast Michigan K-12 school systems.

The event will take place at Hope Academy in Detroit, one of the K-12 schools that has benefited from the organizations' STEM outreach efforts. Hope Academy is located at 12121 Broadstreet Ave.

The event is a celebration of the work to deliver hands-on programming to students in underserved communities around southeast Michigan, providing a unique opportunity to stay engaged in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education. Research shows that the middle school years are an ideal time to engage students because the opportunity to positively influence them is the greatest. Connecting the students to STEM programs while in middle school can help shape their future.

Hope Academy Principal Dr. Mark Mayberry, will provide a brief welcome and opening remarks for the event. Eastern Michigan University President Smith will speak about the University's commitment to regional partnerships, particularly with K-12 schools, to build college pathways and encourage students from traditionally underrepresented communities to explore STEM careers. Heather Stone, co-founder of GameAbove, will speak about the organization's commitment to STEM education, and the collaboration with Eastern Michigan University and the Mr. October Foundation. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, this collaborative effort has brought STEM programming to southeast Michigan middle schools, helping to keep students engaged in learning.

Reggie Jackson, founder of the Mr. October Foundation, will also speak about the partnership during the event.

"It is the responsibility of higher education to foster community relationships for the betterment of students in the K-12 system," said Bia Hamed, K-12 STEM Outreach Director at the EMU GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology. "Programs like this, in which multiple stakeholders come together to deliver invaluable programming for young people, truly make a difference. A key element of our efforts is to provide college and career pathways for K-12 students, showing them options for their future possibilities."

For this upcoming 2021-2022 K-12 school year, GameAbove will again contribute $250,000 to the Mr. October Foundation to continue bringing STEM education to young women and men in the area. Since January 2020, GameAbove contributions to STEM K-12 education outreach now reach over $800,000.

Reggie Jackson started the Mr. October Foundation for Kids over 20 years ago with the goal of helping to "bridge the digital divide" for the benefit of disadvantaged young people whose circumstances hampered their ability to achieve the goal of a good education. Jackson has never forgotten his father's words: "Sports are great, son, but your legs will give out someday. Get an education; no one can ever take that away from you."

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 16,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and, its graduate school. EMU is regularly recognized by national publications for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website.

About GameAbove

At GameAbove, our primary focus is to help shape, inspire and support the current and future students of Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. Together, we will strive for that next level of success with a GameAbove all others. The GameAbove family of organizations will also help improve the higher education experience by exploring and supporting the use of innovative financial models to sustain universities, creative giving within the community, enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, and promoting pioneering academic programs. www.gameabove.com

About The Mr. October Foundation

The Mr. October Foundation was founded in 1997 by Reginald Martinez "Reggie" Jackson with the goal of helping to bridge the "digital divide" for the benefit of disadvantaged kids whose circumstances hamper their ability to achieve the goal of a good education. Mr. Jackson is a retired Major League Baseball right fielder who played from 1967 to 1987 for the Oakland A's, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels. Mr. Jackson, nicknamed "Mr. October," is a 14-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion and two-time World Series MVP. He was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993. www.mroctober.org

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University

