Eastern Michigan University graduate program in Entrepreneurship ranked among top 50 in the nation by The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine

YPSILANTI, Mich., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University's graduate program in Entrepreneurship has been ranked among the top 50 programs in the nation by The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine. This key program in the University's College of Business has been a point of pride for the University due to its success in graduating students who then open their own companies and businesses.

In its rankings, The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur noted schools that made the lists for 2021 offer exceptional programs.

"Their faculties are outstanding, their courses have robust experiential components, and their students receive outstanding mentoring and networking support," said Rob Franek, The Review's editor in chief. "We strongly recommend these fine schools to anyone considering a major or graduate degree in this burgeoning field."

Eastern's high ranking is featured in Entrepreneur magazine's Top 50 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2021 website and will be included in the print edition available Dec. 1.

"This fine recognition is reflective of the overall quality of programs in the College of Business," said Eastern Michigan University President James Smith. "We pride ourselves on the tremendous success of students who complete graduate business degrees at Eastern, whether our MBA, Finance, Accounting, Integrated Marketing Communications, or others. The importance of this ranking for the Entrepreneurship program creates an even greater level of pride for all of us. Our data show the vast majority of EMU graduates are employed in their desired professions within three months of graduation."

Kenneth Lord, dean of the College of Business, noted that Eastern has long been a key entrepreneurial player in Michigan, and is now gaining national attention. In addition, the University's MBA specialization was ranked number six among the "10 Most Affordable Top Ranked Entrepreneurship" programs by The Best Master's Degrees.

"This recognition attests to the state-of-the-art education delivered by our outstanding entrepreneurship faculty and the achievements of our Center for Entrepreneurship, students, and alumni," Lord said.

Professor Sanjib Chowdhury, director of EMU's Center for Entrepreneurship, said, "This recognition affirms our commitment to offer world-class curricular and co-curricular programs in entrepreneurship."

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It serves more than 16,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. For information, visit the University's website.

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University

Related Links

http://www.emich.edu

