Eastern Michigan University receives $1 million gift from Jack E. Roush, EMU alumnus and chairman of the board of Roush Enterprises, and founder, CEO, and co-owner of NASCAR racing team, Roush Fenway Racing

YPSILANTI, Mich., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University has received a transformational $1 million gift from Jack E. Roush, EMU alumnus and chairman of the board of Roush Enterprises, and founder, CEO, and co-owner of NASCAR racing team, Roush Fenway Racing .

The gift from Roush will support mathematics and automotive programs in the University's GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology.

"This generous gift will play a critical role in increasing access for EMU students to math instruction and support, as well as offer superior preparation to students planning to enter the automotive industry," said University President James Smith. "This gift is a reflection of the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology's commitment to partnering with some of the country's leading companies in STEM industries to give Eastern students an invaluable advantage upon graduation."

"I have a lifelong commitment to learning, and I've come full circle, from receiving my master's degree in scientific mathematics at EMU to founding and chairing a company so heavily committed to technical excellence," said Roush. One of the challenges for young people coming of age in our time is marrying a strong academic background with practical experience. The GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology program's hardware labs, focused on solving real world problems, meet that challenge. I'm glad to see that my gift will optimize opportunities for students to gain vitally important hands-on experience."

The gift will support the following initiatives:

A $400,000 endowment to enhance and expand math preparation and tutoring programming with particular emphasis on students desiring to pursue engineering, computer science and other STEM majors. Potential programming may include summer boot camp sessions, as well as increased tutoring opportunities and support for a part time math tutor to serve students. The endowment will be administered through the Office of the Provost to ensure the greatest impact across the EMU curriculum.

A $400,000 endowment for the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology to be used at the discretion of the Dean to support equipment, programming and initiatives focusing on preparing students for careers in the automotive industry through academic and experiential opportunities including support for the Baja SAE Racing team and other vehicle competition teams.

A $200,000 fund for immediate use to support the purchase of industry standard automotive lab equipment for the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology.

"This gift is a vote of confidence for the College, its facilities, and its program. We are very excited about the support from Mr. Roush, such a respected authority in the field of engineering," said Mohamad Qatu, dean of the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology. "These funds will help us provide math tutoring to students to prepare them for the math-intensive engineering programs we offer. It will help us maintain our recently acquired advanced equipment, and will reinforce research and teaching initiatives in automotive engineering, such as supporting existing and future student teams for projects like SAE Baja and SAE Formula competitions."

The Roush $1 million gift comes as part of EMU's Give Rise campaign, the comprehensive fundraising campaign for Eastern Michigan University. With a goal of $100 million, Give Rise is Eastern Michigan's largest comprehensive campaign in its history. The public phase of the campaign was launched in March 2021. Give Rise will support student success, advance EMU's programs of distinction, and help students excel beyond the classroom. To learn more about Give Rise: The Campaign for Eastern Michigan University, visit emugiverise.com .

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 16,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website .

About Roush

Roush, a subsidiary of Roush Enterprises, Inc., is a full-service product development supplier headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Visit www.roush.com .

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University

Related Links

http://www.emich.edu

