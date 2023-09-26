Eastern Michigan University's new 'Enlighten U' podcast addresses student mental health

News provided by

Eastern Michigan University

26 Sep, 2023, 13:16 ET

YPSILANTI, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University is working to improve the mental health of college students with a new visual podcast, "Enlighten U." The first episode aired Sept. 15 and can be found on EMU's YouTube Channel and all major podcast platforms.

According to noted mental health professionals, students attending EMU and every other educational institution in America are experiencing a mental health crisis.

"Enlighten U" is a video podcast designed specifically for college students. Every month, an EMU student sits down with two co-hosts and a noted mental health professional to share their journey and receive insight, strategies, and resources.

"Everyone here at EMU, beginning with President James Smith, is concerned about the mental health of our students," said public relations professor and "Enlighten U" co-host, Lolita Cummings. "We know from research that now, more than ever, students are entering college while struggling with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. We cannot sit idly by and watch them suffer. 'Enlighten U' is one of the many services EMU offers its students."

In its first episode, "Enlighten U" co-hosts Cummings and Melissa Thrasher, EMU's executive director of media relations and social media, welcome Perry Francis, ED.d., along with sisters, Jessica and Jaida Turner to the podcast set. Dr. Francis is an EMU counseling professor and a nationally certified counselor, while Jessica and Jaida are sisters, singers and EMU students.

The Turner sisters opened the podcast with a song and music video they created for the project. They were asked to do so after creating a song called "Black Diamond" that addressed mental health at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and received huge recognition. While on set, they also discussed their experiences with anxiety. Throughout the conversation, Dr.Francis offered coping mechanisms, shared university resources, and more with all viewers. 

"Throughout the first episode, Jessica and Jaida shared their stories, and Perry Francis offered expert advice and resources," said Thrasher. "He let them know they're not alone and help is available. Everyone left the set feeling lighter than they arrived. It's a problem-solution model we will use for all of our episodes. 'Enlighten U' was created to help and may very well save lives."

Future "Enlighten U" episodes will address the LGBTQ+ community, relationships, adulting, imposter syndrome, financial strain, grading anxiety, adjustment to campus life, social media harms, social justice, and more.

"Enlighten U" is available on all major podcast streaming services and EMU's YouTube channel.

About Eastern Michigan University
Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 14,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its graduate school. National publications regularly recognize EMU for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. Visit the University's rankings and points of pride websites to learn more. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website. To stay up to date on University news, activities and announcements, visit EMU Today.

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University

Also from this source

Eastern Michigan University engineering programs climb another 18 places in national rankings; now 69th best in the nation, up from No. 87 last year and from No. 119 two years ago

Eastern Michigan University Alumnus George Gervin Statue Unveiling/Interview Availability

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.