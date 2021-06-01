Eastern Union Offering 20 Paid Internships in Data Analytics and Research

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial mortgage brokerages, is offering paid internships in data analytics and research, one of the most in-demand skills in today's business marketplace.

Under the hands-on tutelage of company president and co-founder Ira Zlotowitz and the company's team of data research experts, 20 paid interns will take part in a 36-hour remote training course in data analytics.

Ira Zlotowitz is president of Eastern Union, the commercial mortgage brokerage that is offering 20 paid internships in data analytics.

The company will then hire at least one graduating intern on a full-time basis, in addition to up to fifteen on a commission basis.

"With the explosion in digital information, businesses across the board are increasingly looking to hire data research analysts," said Mr. Zlotowitz. "These paid internships represent an irresistible career opportunity. Participants in this program learn skills and experience that will provide entry into the exploding prop-tech sector as well as the broader market."

"Data analytic research is the science of analyzing raw data in order to make conclusions about that information," according to Investopedia. "Data analytics help a business optimize its performance."

"Learning data analytics can be an essential building block for a successful career," said Mr. Zlotowitz. "We urge ambitious people to fortify their resumes by becoming adept in data analytics."

The worldwide data analytics marketplace is on pace to nearly triple by 2027, according to a March 2020 report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The analysis found that demand, which stood at $37.34 billion in 2018, would increase by 281 percent to $105.08 billion within nine years.

The growth of the big data analytics research market, the report said, is being driven by "the rapidly increasing volume and complexity of data…due to growing mobile data traffic, cloud-computing traffic, and burgeoning development and adoption of technologies including IoT [the internet of things] and AI [artificial intelligence]."

Businesses use data analytics to think more strategically -- and to analyze and solve a wide spectrum of business problems. There are four primary types of data analytics: descriptive, diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive analytics.

The 36-hour remote internship program begins on Monday, June 14.

For those interested in the paid internship program, Eastern Union is hosting an obligation-free "open house" via Zoom on Monday, June 7 from 12:00-12:30 pm. Mr. Zlotowitz and his colleagues will be present to explain the data analytics training course and answer questions.

For more information about the paid internship initiative, visit this link. This opportunity is open to all U.S. citizens.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a leading, national commercial mortgage brokerage firm. It employs more than 125 real estate professionals and closes an average of $5 billion in transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Eastern Union, headquartered in New York, closes transactions of all sizes across the United States. It secures financing for all asset types. Transactions -- which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios -- encompass both conventional and structured financing. In 2020, Eastern Union's Multi-Family Group reset market pricing by offering a quarter-point fee -- with a minimum fee of $15,000 and no back-end fees -- for refinancing properties backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Capital introductions are handled through Eastern Union's affiliate, Eastern Equity Advisors.

Eastern Union's free eCALC app instantly helps investors value and underwrite deals.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

