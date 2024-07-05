Easterseals Arkansas Announces Termination of Contract with Arkansas Total Care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals Arkansas, a leading nonprofit provider of services for individuals with disabilities, has formally announced the termination of its contract with Arkansas Total Care (ARTC), effective January 1, 2025. This decision is the result of lengthy negotiations, which concluded without an agreement on reimbursement rates that adequately cover the costs of delivering high-quality waiver services.

Ron Ekstrand, CEO of Easterseals Arkansas, emphasized the importance of this decision: "Our commitment to our members and their families is paramount. We must ensure that our staff are compensated competitively to maintain the high level of care and support that Easterseals Arkansas provides its members. Unfortunately, the rates offered by Arkansas Total Care fall short of what is necessary to do this."

Transition Details for Members

Easterseals Arkansas is committed to ensuring the continuity of care for all members currently with the Arkansas Total Care (ARTC) PASSE. To continue receiving services from Easterseals Arkansas after January 1, 2025, these ARTC members will need to select a new PASSE during the Open Enrollment period which runs from October 1-31, 2024.

Support and Resources for Members and Families

Easterseals Arkansas will support its members through this transition by holding information sessions in August and September to answer questions and share the steps they will need to take during Open Enrollment.

About Easterseals Arkansas

Easterseals Arkansas has been a leader in disability advocacy and services for 80 years. Our mission is to empower all individuals with disabilities to live, learn, work, and play in their communities.

For more information about Easterseals Arkansas, please visit our website at https://eastersealsar.com/.

