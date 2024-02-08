TEN EASTERSEALS AFFILIATES WILL PILOT FINANCIAL LITERACY EDUCATION PROGRAM FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, VETERANS, AND MATURE WORKERS

Easterseals receives a $200,000 philanthropic investment from JPMorgan Chase to deliver financial literacy training to workforce program participants

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals announced today that it has received a philanthropic investment of $200,000 from JPMorgan Chase to pilot financial literacy education at ten Easterseals Affiliates across the country which offer workforce programs to job seekers with disabilities, including veterans and mature workers, and their families.

The objective of the two-year project is to enhance Easterseals program participants' financial capabilities upon securing employment by increasing access to education and resources to achieve an improved quality of life. It will also help Easterseals assess the financial knowledge and skills of workforce program participants in pilot markets and integrate financial education resources and tools from JPMorgan Chase.

The first phase of the initiative in 2024 will be incorporated into workforce programs offered by Easterseals Alabama (Montgomery), Easterseals Crossroads (Indianapolis), Easterseals New Jersey, Easterseals Oregon (Portland), and Easterseals Redwood (Cincinnati). The second phase of the initiative will be implemented in 2025 with an additional five Easterseals Affiliate beneficiaries identified through an RFP process managed by Easterseals National Office.

"We look forward to partnering with JPMorgan Chase and its associates nationwide to provide much-needed financial education for the individuals and families we serve, especially in our workforce programs," said Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport. "As our workforce program participants leave Easterseals having secured meaningful employment, it is important that they have the knowledge, skills, and ability to manage their financial resources effectively so they can achieve financial security and a better quality of life."

"JPMorgan Chase is proud to collaborate closely with Easterseals to empower more individuals with the tools and resources they need to build financial resilience and stability," said Courtney Hodapp, Head of Community Engagement at JPMorgan Chase. "This collaboration builds on the work started through our Office of Disability Inclusion to increase financial education resources to disability and neurodivergent communities. Together, we can develop innovative solutions that support the financial health of the communities we serve in cities across the United States."



