Easterseals Awarded $22 Million From The U.S. Department Of Labor To Train And Secure Employment For Mature Workers Interested In Returning To The Workforce

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration (DOL-ETA) has awarded Easterseals $22 million to operate the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP), a community service and work-based job training program for older Americans, from now through 2024. Easterseals is one of 18 national non-profit organizations to receive the award and will operate SCSEP in 150 counties in 10 states including Alabama, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Utah.

SCSEP is the largest federally funded program for older adults seeking employment and training assistance, as well as civic engagement. Through this transitional employment program, Easterseals partners with community-based non-profit organizations and government agencies (host agencies) to provide participants with training opportunities to update their skills. While participating in SCSEP, job seekers work with Easterseals staff to target and achieve personal employment goals. Easterseals has been selected by the DOL-ETA to advance the program since 2003.

"Easterseals is proud to partner with the Department of Labor in this life-changing program to help mature workers update their skills and secure meaningful employment," said Easterseals President and CEO Angela F. Williams. "Prior to the pandemic, more than 7 million older adults were living below the federal poverty guidelines and fear the crisis has only increased economic inequity among this population. SCSEP provides mature workers with the opportunity to re-enter the workforce. Easterseals knows the value these individuals bring to an organization; we've hired a number of SCSEP participants throughout the years."

For information about the SCSEP Program at Easterseals, visit: www.easterseals.com/scsep. For general information on SCSEP, visit: www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/seniors.

About Easterseals

Driven by its purpose to change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people's lives every day, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and their families for more than 100 years. Together, our 68 Affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5M people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, adult day care and more. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

