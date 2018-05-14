Easterseals Blake Foundation Recognized By CIO As One Of The CIO 100 Award Winners

"Every year, we are honored to showcase the technology innovation and business value delivered by our CIO 100 award winners. Each of these companies has achieved notable success in accelerating businesses to the front lines of the digital revolution," said Maryfran Johnson, Executive Director of CIO Programs for CIO Events and the CIO Executive Council. "This year's winners are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business partnerships and customer engagement can reshape the future."



"Operational efficiency is key to meeting the growing demand for our services across Southern Arizona," said Ema Kammeyer, Easterseals Blake Foundation CEO. "We are honored to be recognized with a CIO 100 award. We will continue to ensure maximum impact through transformative IT innovations on behalf of the more than 30,000 children and families we serve."

This award resulted from a portfolio of information technology initiatives developed by now former Chief Information Officer Thomas Sebastian Wolfe, who remains with Easterseals Blake Foundation in a part-time CIO advisor role, and the small, but high-performing, project team he formed, which included Shaun Harris, Christopher Ragazzo, Mark San Diego, Jr., and Jerry Peterson.

Mr. Wolfe explains, "While efficient value creation from information technology investments is important in any industry, it is especially important to non-profits with limited capital. I'm glad I was able to lead the organization in this information technology transformation that improved enterprise services performance, availability, security, and capabilities, while also reducing costs, to benefit its worthy mission, and I look forward to a continued relationship as a CIO advisor."



Executives from the winning companies will be recognized at The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony, to be held Wednesday, August 15th, at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.



About the CIO 100

Recipients of this year's CIO 100 Award were selected through a three-step process. First, companies filled out an online application form detailing their innovative IT and business initiatives. Next, a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) reviewed the applications in depth, looking for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, CIO editors reviewed the judges' evaluations and selected the final 100.



About Easterseals

For nearly 100 years Easterseals has been the indispensable resource for people and families living with disabilities. Now, as America faces a broad range of new issues, we make a major, positive, life-changing difference in the lives of people and families facing today's disabilities. The work we do every day is redefining disabilities for the 21st century. For more information, please visit easterseals.com.

About Easterseals Blake Foundation

Easterseals Blake Foundation is dedicated to the vison of a Southern Arizona community where all people live healthy, productive and independent lives. Visit easterseals.com/blakefoundation to learn more.

About CIO:

CIO from IDG is the premier content and community resource for information technology executives and leaders thriving and prospering in this fast-paced era of IT transformation in the enterprise. The award-winning CIO portfolio--CIO.com, CIO executive programs, CIO Strategic Marketing Services, CIO Forum on LinkedIn, CIO Executive Council and CIO primary research—provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. Additionally, CIO provides opportunities for IT solution providers to reach this executive IT audience. The CIO Executive Council is a professional organization of CIOs created to serve as an unbiased and trusted peer advisory group. CIO is published by IDG Enterprise, a subsidiary of IDG. Company information is available at http://www.idgenterprise.com/.



