Easterseals Names Aon's Elizabeth Wolff and Journalist Tetiana Anderson to Its National Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals, the nation's leading nonprofit service provider and advocate for the one in four people living with disability in America today, named Elizabeth Wolff and Tetiana Anderson to its national board of directors at its recent board meeting.

Wolff is a Senior Vice President and client leader in Aon's Health & Benefits practice. She brings a wealth of knowledge in health care to this volunteer leadership role with Easterseals and will be instrumental in heightening the nonprofit's effectiveness in advancing access to healthcare for the 1.5 million children and adults with disabilities, veterans and older adults served by Easterseals annually through its Network of 69 affiliates.

Anderson, a national journalist whose work has appeared on television and radio networks including CBS Evening News, NBC Nightly News, CNN and Voice of America (among others), also served as a consultant for organizations including the African Development Bank, Spark Media and the Globe-athon to End Women's Cancers. She will bring a wealth of strategic marketing expertise to her role as an Easterseals national board member.

About Easterseals

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Its Network of 69 affiliates in communities nationwide serves 1.5M people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, assistive technology, workforce development, adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real positive impact on us all. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

