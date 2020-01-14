Easterseals Names Comcast Corporation's Juan Otero and Dow Jones' Frank Filippo to its National Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals, the nation's leading nonprofit service provider and advocate for the one in four people living with disability in America today, recently elected Juan Otero and Frank Filippo to its National Board of Directors.

Otero serves as Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for the Comcast Corporation, an Easterseals National Corporate Partner since 2011. In this role, Otero oversees the operational management of the company's diversity and inclusion efforts across its corporate enterprise. He previously served as Vice President for Comcast Corporation's Federal Government Affairs. Prior to joining Comcast, Otero was a Director for the National Governors Association in Washington, DC, and, before that, was Deputy Director at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He currently sits on the governing boards of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute as well as the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute.

Filippo is Executive Vice President Print Products and Enterprise Services for Dow Jones, responsible for the global print editions of The Wall Street Journal, Barron's Financial News and WSJ Magazine. He also oversees global real estate, facilities, security and customer service. Prior to this role, he was Senior Vice President of Business Operations, overseeing operational functions across Dow Jones including planning, commercial and product development. Filippo joined Dow Jones in 2005 and has held senior roles leading strategy, commercial and product management across key consumer and professional businesses. Prior to joining the company, he held senior roles at Merck & Co and Siebel Systems.

About Easterseals

For more than 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Its Network of 68 affiliates in communities nationwide serves 1.5M people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, assistive technology, workforce development, adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real positive impact on us all. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

