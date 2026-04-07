Easterseals Oregon to Feature in New Segment of All Access hosted by Andy Garcia

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The framework of community inclusion and the impact of specialized support systems take center stage as Easterseals Oregon joins the Public Television series, "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia," for an upcoming educational segment. This collaboration explores the methodologies that allow children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to thrive through residential camp programs and employment readiness.

Easterseals Oregon

Set to film later this year at the organization's headquarters in Portland, the production documents the transition from social isolation to community engagement and belonging. The segment focuses on two primary pillars of service: residential summer camp and the Connecting Communities Program. While traditional systems often categorize disability as a limitation, the content illustrates how communication skills, decision-making, and personal responsibility are cultivated through structured routines. By showcasing the daily operations of these programs, the series provides the Public Television audience with an inside look at how tailored support changes the life trajectory of participants and provides necessary respite for their families.

"Every person deserves the opportunity to belong, contribute, and thrive," said Kristen Rantz, President and CEO of Easterseals Oregon. "Through programs like our residential camp and Connecting Communities, we see every day how the right support can unlock confidence, independence, and connection. We are honored to share the stories of the incredible individuals and families we serve through All Access, and to help broaden understanding that disability is not a barrier to potential, it's a part of the fabric of our communities."

The educational narrative emphasizes that disability is a natural part of the human experience. Viewers will learn about a culturally and linguistically responsive model that meets families in the language and tradition that feels most natural to them. This approach is critical in rural and diverse areas where barriers to service often persist. The segment details how partnerships with Vocational Rehabilitation and Oregon Commission for the Blind create individualized pathways to the workforce, helping employers recognize the specific talents and reliability of neurodivergent workers. By providing soft skills training and interview practice, the program helps participants recognize their strengths and build the confidence needed to bridge the gap between potential and placement.

Furthermore, the segment addresses the "whole-family" support model. When an individual gains independence, the household dynamic shifts, reducing stress and increasing long-term stability. The program also touches upon the history of the movement, founded over a century ago by Edgar Allen, who turned a personal tragedy into a nationwide mission for accessibility. As the segment films, it serves as a resource for the general public, aiming to replace outdated misconceptions with a clear understanding of ability-focused philosophy. This collaboration between "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" and Easterseals Oregon underscores a shared commitment to providing informative content on how inclusive environments strengthen the social fabric of the entire region.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an award-winning program that highlights the latest topics and trends impacting the world today. The program is created by a veteran team of tenured producers to provide high-quality educational content for Public Television viewers across the nation. For more information, please visit: allaccessptv.com

About Easterseals Oregon: Easterseals Oregon unlocks opportunities by empowering children and adults with disabilities and barriers to belonging: physical, intellectual, developmental, emotional, language, or age. We fight for them with programs (including summer camps, Veteran services, and workforce development), connections, support and love. And we fight the stigmas that hold them back. Because in an Easterseals world, everyone truly belongs. To learn more, visit: oregon.easterseals.com

SOURCE All Access