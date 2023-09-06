Easterseals Partners with The Aspen Institute Project on Belonging for October 18th and 19th Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) Convene Executive Leadership Program During National Disability Employment Awareness Month

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals and The Aspen Institute Project on Belonging have partnered to bring leaders from employers who have successfully leveraged the talent of people with disabilities in their workforces to share learnings and best practices during IDEA Convene, an executive program on disability and accessibility in the framework of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

The program will feature a networking reception the evening of Wednesday, October 18th, and a full-day program on Thursday, October 19th, at The Aspen Institute's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Leaders from Delta Airlines, Voya Financial, and Easterseals, as well as members of the disability community from the White House and the U.S. Department of Labor, will present case studies of successful integrations around inclusion in the workplace.  Discussions to rethink organizational readiness to foster belonging for diverse employees, as well as inclusive workforce hiring and retention strategies, will be addressed.

About Easterseals
Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. Trusted by families and communities for more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.  And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to millions of individuals and their families each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, transportation services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society.  To learn more, visit www.easterseals.com.

About the Aspen Institute
The Aspen Institute has earned a reputation for gathering diverse, nonpartisan thought leaders, creatives, scholars, and members of the public to address some of the world's most complex problems. But the goal of these convenings is to have an impact beyond the conference room. They are designed to provoke, further, and improve actions taken in the real world.

In 2020, our national reckoning on #racism and other forms of injustice in America has generated a renewed focus on the principles of #inclusion, #equity, and #diversity (IE&D) across sectors—from business to nonprofits to government and beyond. Many organizations are evaluating their priorities and practices through this lens and making laudatory commitments to IE&D across their work. These efforts are necessary, and we are taking these same steps. At the same time, we believe it is also critical to place an emphasis on the outcome we seek from these commitments: a society where everyone belongs and has equitable opportunities to thrive.  For further information, please contact: [email protected].

