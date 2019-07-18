Easterseals President and CEO Angela Williams Named in Savoy Magazine's 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America

CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals President and CEO Angela Williams has been named by Savoy Magazine as one of its 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America.

Williams joined Easterseals in early 2018 as it was preparing to celebrate 100 years of impact as the nation's largest nonprofit health care organization in 2019. Serving 1.5 million children and adults with disabilities, veterans and seniors annually across the country, Easterseals is committed to the comprehensive health and wellness of the one in four Americans living with disability today.

The 10th person to lead Easterseals in its history, Williams is the first African American, and the first female within the past 41 years, to hold the post. With 30 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit and corporate sectors, Williams was most recently Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administration Officer at YMCA of the USA. She began her professional career as an officer in the United States Air Force's Judge Advocate General's Corps and was a 2005 Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute.

Williams earned a Bachelor's degree in American Government from the University of Virginia, a Juris Doctor from the University of Texas School of Law and a Master's of divinity from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, Virginia Union University. She resides in Chicago.

About Easterseals

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for children and adults with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Together, its network of 69 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5M people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, assistive technology, workforce development, adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

About Savoy Magazine

Savoy Magazine is a national publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the African-American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and distributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide.

