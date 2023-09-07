Easterseals Proud to Support National Day of Action to Address Suicide Rates Among Service Members, Military Families, and Veterans

News provided by

Easterseals

07 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals supports Warrior Call's efforts to establish a "National Warrior Call Day" on November 12, 2023, and urges Members of Congress to pass a resolution designating the day. "National Warrior Call Day" asks Americans to make a call to a veteran or service member and connect them with support if they need it, because isolation often leads to suicidal thoughts.

Kendra Davenport, President and CEO of Easterseals, said: "On behalf of the Easterseals National Office and our 70 Affiliates and 32,000 employees across the country, I'm proud to support 'National Warrior Call Day,' a grassroots national day of action to address the alarming suicide rate affecting service members, military families, and veterans.  Every day, Easterseals engages local organizations and communities to connect veterans and military families with what they need for meaningful employment, education, and overall wellness.  We see a growing need for mental health services and therapy among active duty, veterans, and military families.  'National Warrior Call Day' is an ideal way for everyone to get involved – reach out to a veteran or service member on November 12th and connect them with support if they need it.  You can save a life."

About Easterseals
Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. Trusted by families for more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.  And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to millions of individuals and their families each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, transportation services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society.  To learn more, visit www.easterseals.com.

SOURCE Easterseals

