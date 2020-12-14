Easterseals Virtual Camp Brings Holiday Cheer to Children With Disabilities

Easterseals has designed the camp to engage bodies, captivate minds and develop curiosity. The organization's camp directors from across North America have created five days of winter crafts, physical activities, songs, games and mindfulness exercises to extend the experience and fellowship of Easterseals camp programs.

Children With Disabilities Learn and Share During the Holidays



For more than 50 years, Easterseals Affiliates have organized fully accessible camps for children and adults with disabilities or special needs, giving them a fun, learning environment in which to build friendships and life skills while providing respite to their families. Easterseals Virtual Camp keeps the camp spirit alive and brings campers a fun learning and sharing experience during the pandemic when camps were suspended as a result of the pandemic.

Camp counselors will lead a morning flag-raising video with announcements, stretches and ice-breakers to get participants engaged. Daily family friendly activities are targeted to ages 6 to 12 but anyone can participate. Participants will work on projects including making holiday ornaments to festive bandana masks, perform science experiments, color, dance and explore.

The campers will share photos and videos of their experiences on a secure app monitored by Easterseals camp staff. They'll gather each evening for a "campfire" on Zoom, extending the fun by singing camp songs and sharing the day's events.

Virtual Camp is free but $15 suggested donations can be made at registration. To register, go to Easterseals.com/virtual camp. To learn more, see https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IFJ2aUqir1w.

About Easterseals

Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families for more than 100 years. Together, our 67 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs, including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, behavioral health, camp and recreation, adult day services, and more. Driven by its purpose to change the way the world defines and views disability, Easterseals makes profound, positive differences in people's lives every day. Learn more at easterseals.com

