Eastwall Achieves Third Microsoft Advanced Specialization in "Infrastructure & Database Migration to Azure"

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastwall, a rapidly growing premier cloud consulting and engineering services firm, proudly announces the achievement of its third Microsoft Advanced Specialization in "Infrastructure & Database Migration to Azure." This certification places Eastwall in an elite group of Microsoft partners globally, recognized for its expertise in driving successful cloud migrations for businesses in various technology sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and others.

Eastwall achieves the Infrastructure & Database Migration Advanced Specialization, complimenting their existing two Specializations - Migrating Enterprise Applications & Azure Virtual Desktop.

Since its inception a little over 2 years ago, Eastwall has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver innovative cloud solutions, helping customers modernize their infrastructure and migrate critical workloads to Azure. The firm's rigorous audit process and strong technical capabilities led to the award of this specialization, which follows prior recognitions for Azure Virtual Desktop and Enterprise Application Modernization.

"We're thrilled to reach this significant milestone," said Chuck Martin, Co-founder and VP of Business Development & Partnerships. "Achieving three Microsoft Advanced Specializations in such a short time underscores our deep commitment to strengthening our partnership with Microsoft. As the adoption of cloud-native data, applications, and AI platforms accelerates, this recognition further solidifies our ability to help customers confidently navigate Azure migrations and modernizations with proven expertise and support."

Glenn Mate, Chief Executive Officer of Eastwall, added, "Our team's relentless dedication and hard work have been pivotal in securing these achievements. The engineering and consulting delivery teams have consistently demonstrated their ability to architect precise solutions, provide thorough documentation, and fully understand our clients' business needs. It's their expertise and commitment that have driven our success."

With its latest specialization, Eastwall further solidifies its role as a trusted Azure migration partner, capable of delivering high-impact results for customers with complex infrastructure and database migration needs. The certification not only reflects Eastwall's technical proficiency but also its commitment to aligning with Microsoft's best practices for cloud architecture, governance, security, and cost optimization.

The audits encompassed several Microsoft co-invested engagements from Eastwall's portfolio, showcasing the company's commitment to being a leading Microsoft partner. Among the customers reviewed in this audit were a publicly traded multinational manufacturing enterprise, a biopharmaceutical and clinical research organization, and a top-tier multinational technology solutions provider, alongside other key clientele across from diverse industries. Eastwall is slated for additional audits in Microsoft's Fiscal Year 2025, continuing its pursuit of excellence and industry recognition.

Eastwall remains focused on providing tailored Azure solutions to its growing base of clients, ensuring seamless migrations that enable innovation and futureproofing for long-term success.

For more information about Eastwall and its services, please visit www.eastwall.com.

About Eastwall

Founded in 2022, Eastwall is a unique professional services firm in the Azure cloud space. We are an Azure-Only, Microsoft-Only Solutions Partner. Our team is dedicated to improving business outcomes through modern technology implementations and operating models built in the cloud. Learn how Eastwall helps our clients pave the way as leading organizations at www.eastwall.com.

Contact:

Eastwall

Chuck Martin, VP Business Development & Partnerships

[email protected] or [email protected]

(720) 709 - 5527

www.eastwall.com

SOURCE Eastwall