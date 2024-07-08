Eastwall Passes Two Microsoft Advanced Specialization Audits, Solidifying Position as Leading Microsoft Partner

DENVER, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastwall, a premier cloud consulting and engineering services firm, proudly announces the successful completion of two Microsoft Advanced Specialization Audits: Azure Virtual Desktop and Migrating Enterprise Applications. These audits are a testament to Eastwall's dedication to excellence and its unwavering commitment to providing top-tier Microsoft solutions.

Eastwall, a premier Microsoft consulting partner, earns coveted specializations through rigorous audit validation. Post this Eastwall earns the coveted Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization from Microsoft. Eastwall earns the coveted Migrating Enterprise Applications Advanced Specialization from Microsoft.

The Azure Virtual Desktop audit, an eight-hour review, and the Migrating Enterprise Applications audit, a four-hour review, encompassed a thorough examination of over two hundred pages of documentation, dozens of code templates, customer testimonials, and technical validation across more than ten customer projects conducted within the last twelve months. These achievements position Eastwall as one of the elite Microsoft partners, with only several hundred select partners attaining infrastructure & application innovations specializations globally. Completing these audits allows Eastwall to contribute to unique and market-leading Microsoft innovation & acceleration programs, such as Azure Migrate & Modernize (AMM), for their most-valued customers.

Glenn Mate, Chief Executive Officer of Eastwall, stated, "These achievements underscore our commitment to delivering unparalleled Microsoft solutions. Completing these rigorous audits reflects our team's hard work, expertise, and dedication to excellence. We are proud to be recognized as one of the top Microsoft partners and remain committed to driving innovation and success for our clients."

Chuck Martin, VP of Business Development & Partnerships at Eastwall, added, "Passing these specializations is a significant milestone for Eastwall. Our focus on Microsoft-only solutions enables us to provide the highest quality service and support to our clients. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Microsoft and striving towards our goal of becoming a Microsoft Partner of the Year."

The audits included material from several Microsoft co-funded engagements in Eastwall's portfolio, further reinforcing the company's dedication to being a top Microsoft partner. Eastwall is scheduled to undergo several additional audits in Microsoft Fiscal Year 2025 as part of its continuous drive towards excellence and recognition in the field.

For more information about Eastwall and its services, please visit www.eastwall.com.

About Eastwall

Founded in 2022, Eastwall is a unique professional services firm in the Azure cloud space. We are an Azure-Only, Microsoft-Only Solutions Partner. Our team is dedicated to improving business outcomes through modern technology implementations and operating models built in the cloud. Learn how Eastwall helps our clients pave the way as leading organizations at www.eastwall.com.

Contact:

Eastwall

Chuck Martin, VP Business Development & Partnerships

[email protected] or [email protected]

(720) 709 - 5527

www.eastwall.com

SOURCE Eastwall