Eastward Bound: Jollibee Brings its Brand of Joy to Toronto

Scarborough citizens can look forward to the brand's fan favorites: crispylicious and juicylicious Jolly Crispy Chicken, Jolly Spaghetti with its signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham, ground meat, and hotdog; Palabok Fiesta, a traditional Filipino noodle dish covered in garlic sauce, crushed pork rind, shrimp, and egg; and Peach Mango Pie baked into a sweet and flaky golden-brown crust.

"We can't wait to open our doors to the amazing people of Toronto," said Jose Miñana, Jollibee Foods Corporation's (JFC) Group President for North America. "For us, nothing brings greater joy than to bring people together over great tasting food and happy moments. We are excited to bring to Scarborough the popular dishes that many now enjoy in different parts of the world."

"At the same time, we look forward to bringing a familiar 'taste of home' to our countrymen in the Greater Toronto Area. Many may not know that this area is home to the largest Filipino community in Canada! And we won't stop here – another location in Mississauga is in the pipeline for the year," Miñana added.

The Canadian market plays a key role in the company's North America expansion plans. Jollibee Scarborough is the company's third store in Canada and the 40th store in North America — proof of the brand's commitment to this region as a key growth market.

"As the most populous metropolitan area in Canada, we knew that we had to be in Toronto," explains Maribeth dela Cruz, Vice President and General Manager for JFC North America. "Scarborough may be the 40th store we are opening in North America, but we can assure you that we look forward to each store opening like it is our first!"

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) is currently the largest Asian food service company, operating in 16 markets, with over 3,800 stores globally, of which 1,272 are Jollibee brand stores. The company's aggressive expansion plan in North America is part of its overarching goal to be among the top five restaurant brands globally.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1000 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

About Jollibee Foods Corporation

Jollibee Foods Corporation is the largest Asian food service company and the largest restaurant company in the Philippines. It operates over 3,800 stores globally with store branches in the United States, Canada, China (including Hong Kong), Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Korea and Italy. JFC owns the following brands: Jollibee, Greenwich, Chowking, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan. It also has 2 franchised brands – Burger King in the Philippines and Dunkin' Donuts in certain territories in China and has joint ventures with the SuperFoods Group (owner of Highlands Coffee and Pho 24 brands, mostly in Vietnam) and the US-based Smashburger.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has been named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for eight years in a row, and was honored as one of the '200 Best Under a Billion Companies in Asia' and one of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies' by Forbes Asia Magazine.

