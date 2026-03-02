Eastwood Homes Expands Charleston Division into Beaufort and Bluffton Markets

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastwood Homes is proud to announce the expansion of its Charleston Division into the Beaufort and Bluffton markets, further strengthening the company's presence across the South Carolina Lowcountry.

The expansion includes two new communities: Academy Park in Beaufort and New Riverside Village in Bluffton.

In Beaufort, Eastwood Homes is now building in Academy Park, an intimate community featuring 13 thoughtfully designed homes. Each home includes a two-car front-load garage and slab foundation construction. Located next to Beaufort Academy, Academy Park offers incredible upscale designs with luxury craftsmanship in homes created for the modern lifestyle. Just 10 minutes from beautiful downtown Beaufort, homeowners will enjoy convenient access to the area's best restaurants, shops, parks, and breathtaking coastal scenery. Pristine beaches are only a short drive away, and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is nearby.

In Bluffton, Eastwood Homes is introducing 58 luxurious townhomes in New Riverside Village, each featuring a one-car garage. These townhomes offer the perfect blend of Lowcountry charm and modern convenience. Nestled within the vibrant New Riverside Village community, homeowners will enjoy walkable access to shops, dining, parks, and gathering spaces centered around a lively town center. Located just minutes from historic Old Town Bluffton, a short drive to Hilton Head Island's pristine beaches, and less than 20 miles from Savannah, Georgia, this community embodies the ideal "lock and leave" lifestyle.

"We are so thrilled to be expanding our operations to Beaufort and Bluffton," said Lindy Sfirlea, Vice President of Sales for Eastwood Homes' Charleston Division. "These markets represent incredible opportunities for growth, and we're excited to bring our craftsmanship, thoughtful designs, and commitment to customer experience to even more Lowcountry homebuyers."

The homebuilder also shared that it will be opening an additional community in Ridgeland in the Third Quarter of 2026. Bees Creek Pines will be a community of single family ranch-style and two-story homes on larger homesites. This established neighborhood features ponds and trees and will be an excellent addition to the community line-up for the Charleston division, Sfirlea said.

This expansion reflects Eastwood Homes' continued growth and dedication to building high-quality homes in desirable markets throughout the Southeast.

About Eastwood Homes

Eastwood Homes is a privately held residential homebuilder dedicated to building homes of exceptional value and outstanding craftsmanship throughout the Southeast. Eastwood Homes operations include its headquarters in Charlotte, as well as division offices in the Raleigh/Durham and Greensboro markets of North Carolina; Charleston, Greenville, and Columbia markets of South Carolina; the greater Richmond and Hampton Roads markets of Virginia; and the greater Atlanta market of Georgia. Eastwood's builds in more than 140 communities throughout the Southeast United States with the option to "Build on Your Lot" in the Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, and Charleston markets. For more information, visit www.eastwoodhomes.com.

