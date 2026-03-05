Eastwood Homes Expands Greenville Division with New Communities Across the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastwood Homes is proud to announce significant growth within its Greenville Division, with new communities opening across Anderson, Moore, Woodruff, Spartanburg, and Landrum, South Carolina. This expansion reflects Eastwood Homes' continued investment in the Upstate and its commitment to providing thoughtfully designed homes in highly desirable locations.

The Greenville Division's growth includes a diverse mix of single-family homes and townhomes designed to meet the needs of today's homebuyers.

In Anderson, Eastwood Homes is building at Kayfield at Midway, a master-planned community that will feature 124 single-family homes. Each home includes a two-car garage and durable Hardie Plank® siding. Residents will enjoy a wide range of amenities, including a pool, cabana, playground, pickleball courts, tennis court, and a community park with a firepit—creating an inviting environment for connection and recreation. The community is expected to open for sales in March.

Woodruff is welcoming two new Eastwood Homes communities. CraigStone will include 97 townhomes with one-car garages, offering a low-maintenance lifestyle with modern layouts. Benjamin's Grove will feature 40 single-family homes with two-car garages and an amenity package that includes a pool, cabana, tot lot, pickleball courts, and firepits, blending comfort with community-focused living. Both communities are expected to open for sales by March.

In Moore, the homebuilder opened Founders Club in November 2025. This community of 58 single-family homes with two-car front-load garages, will offer spacious designs in a desirable Spartanburg County location and amenities will include a pickleball court.

In Spartanburg, East Main Townes will bring 28 townhomes with one-car garages to the market. Designed as a low-maintenance community, East Main Townes will include maintained common areas, yards, and exterior upkeep, providing homeowners with convenience and peace of mind. This community opened for sales in October 2025.

Rounding out the division's expansion is Clairborne in Landrum. Opening in May, this community will offer many first-floor living floorplans with two- and three-story options aws well. Charming farmhouse-style designs, as well as brick and stone accents, with durable Hardie Plank siding will bring timeless appeal to this neighborhood. Amenities here will also include a pickleball court, tot lot, community firepit, and trails.

"Our continued growth throughout the Upstate demonstrates the strong demand for quality-built homes in well-located communities," said Dion Matheney, Division President of Eastwood Homes Greenville. "We are excited to expand our footprint and provide homebuyers with a wide range of options—from amenity-rich master-planned communities to low-maintenance townhomes and boutique neighborhoods."

Eastwood Homes' Greenville Division remains focused on delivering exceptional craftsmanship, innovative floorplans, and an outstanding customer experience as it continues to grow throughout the region.

The homebuilder also shared that it will continue its growth in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas with four more communities slated for summer of 2026. Those include Hinson Farm in Foutain Inn, Irby Glen in Moore, Heritage landing in Greer, and Claybank Farm in Spartanburg.

This expansion reflects Eastwood Homes' continued growth and dedication to building high-quality homes in desirable markets throughout the Southeast. Eastwood Homes expanded into the Greenville market in 2000. These new communities will bring the community count to more than 20 by the end of 2026, a growth that has been very intentional for the company, Matheney said.

